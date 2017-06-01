queermonton

Pride is just around the corner, and this year things seem to be a little different: the “p” word—protest—has reappeared on the Edmonton Pride Festival’s website after a lengthy absence. I sat down with two pride fest board members—Alyssa Demers (co-chair) and Stephanie Dickie (communications officer)—to find out what’s going on.

The first hint I had that pride might be changing was its community survey sent out last fall. The survey asked a number of questions about accessibility barriers for the festival and accessibility was defined quite broadly. The survey also noted the organization was very keen to engage in conversation and listen to the community. More than 400 people responded.

“The survey is really part of an on-going organic conversation,” explains Demers. “We really value conversation with the community and are doing a lot of listening.”

I remarked that this openness was perhaps a bit unusual for the organization. They both laughed.

“We have some new board members and we’re trying to engage with the whole community, not just the loudest voices,” says Dickie.

To foster this conversation, they’ve held a public town hall, engaged with other queer serving organizations, and launched a couple of QTIPOC (queer, trans*, indigenous, and people of colour) roundtables, facilitated by POC board members.

It was from this community engagement that their decision about how to engage with the police and military during this year’s parade emerged. Although police and military members are allowed to march in the parade, they have been asked to leave weapons, tactical vehicles, and sirens behind. According to the blog post announcing this decision, “the Edmonton Police Service, RCMP, and Armed Forces have made significant efforts locally to work with our LGBTQ2S+ communities. We recognize that there is still work to be done and we want to provide encouragement for this work to continue by fostering relationships and understanding between these groups and our own community.”

So how’s that going?

“We’ve received generally positive feedback regarding our decision about the police involvement in the parade. Some people wish we had gone further, some people think we went too far,” says Dickie.

One of the biggest critics to the decision is the Edmonton chapter of Black Lives Matter, who accused pride of not properly consulting with them and demanded the decision be retracted (it wasn’t). Dickie and Demers both acknowledge the criticism.

“It’s an ongoing conversation,” Demers repeats and notes they are currently engaged in conversation with BLM.

When I ask what other changes are happening this year, Demers lights up. They tell me about this year’s Grand Marshall—Edmonton’s Two-Spirit community—and notes that Iceis Rain, a Two-Spirit drag queen, is scheduled to perform on the main stage. The festival will also feature “chill zones” for those who need a quiet place to hang out and a number of local queer bands have been scheduled to play, many of whom were involved in Not Enough Fest. As for nudity?

“We’ll respond to complaints, but we won’t be pro-actively policing behaviour,” says Dickie. That sounds like open season to me, queers!

What I was left with, after this conversation, was the impression of an organization that knows it has work to do and is genuinely trying to do it. I’ll leave it up to the community to decide just how successful they are.