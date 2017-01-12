Personal documents

Basel Abou Hamrah prepares to be interviewed in This Is Not a Passport Photo. // Stephanie Simpson

Every Canadian family starts somewhere.

Many of these stories are documented through some form of photographic evidence—such as passports. While Stephanie Simpson, a local filmmaker and photographer, recognizes the worth of such documentation, she also wanted to help immigrant families document their personal lives.

Created as part of the Story Hive initiative, Simpson’s short documentary This Is Not a Passport Photo is helping Syrian refugees rebuild their family photo albums as they start new lives in Edmonton.

“For the newest Canadians, refugees from around the world, their albums have been lost or left behind,” Simpson says in her pitch video. “I want to make sure that they have more than just the photos on their ID.”

With the help of a friend at the Edmonton Mennonite Centre for Newcomers (and others working with immigrants) Simpson connected with two Syrian families currently living in Edmonton.

“These people were coming under difficult circumstances and coming here with nothing,” Simpson says. “Everyone wants to get involved and help these people in their own way and I’m a photographer. It just seemed like a logical way for me to contribute something small.”

The transition from still photography to film was a natural one for Simpson, and winning $10,000 as part of the female director shorts category has helped make her vision come true. In her film she—along with cinematographer and camera operator Robert Lim—talks to the families about their past while she photographs them. Through this the audience sees them not as a label, but as a family.

The experience has inspired Simpson to think about new projects.

“I’d like to continue with taking photos of families that are new to Canada,” she says. “In part because I really do believe in the value of people having photos that document stages of their lives. Especially future generations of those families. Especially kids who can have that link back to the first years that their extended family was in Canada.”

Simpson sees a connection between people and photography. More than just a memory, a photo captures a moment, a shift in time, or provides a link to a certain community. This can be very valuable, not just for those in the photos but also for the viewers.

“The more the average Edmontonian can engage with newcomers, the better it is for everyone who is involved,” Simpson says.

This Is Not a Passport Photo will be finished by the end of January and available for free online in February.

Trent Wilkie

trentw@vueweekly.com