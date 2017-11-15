Partying under the ‘Foreign Skies’

The Dreadnoughts are back, bringing a concept album about the First World War

There may be only a small fraction of people in the world that can tell you the similarities between punk rock and polka. Nicholas Smyth of The Dreadnoughts is one of the few.

Since 2007, The Dreadnoughts have been combining an outrageous Celtic punk sound with a traditional European polka.

“Polka and punk are really just the same beat,” Smyth says. “Not old-school punk, but the kind of ‘90s stuff, like Bad Religion and NOFX. It just has a ‘one, two beat.’ That’s the structure of most of those songs which is really simple. Polka is the exact same, but it’s played with different instruments. It’s just primal up and down dance music.”

The aesthetic of both genres can also throw people off.

“You have dorky old guys with accordions wearing golf pants and then you got people with coloured hair and studs through their noses so you think, ‘Oh, those are totally different,’ but it’s a trick. They’re very similar and appeal to the same emotions,” Smyth says.

Along with his Vancouver-based five-piece group, Smyth first truly embraced the polka punk sound on the third album Polka’s Not Dead. It was a tour date in small-town Poland that sparked the creation of The Dreadnoughts polka punk.

“We were staying with this woman in this tiny town in Poland and she took us to meet her father who is the town accordion player,” Smyth says. “There’s like 2,000 people in this town, and every Sunday he will go down to the church hall after service and just rock out the accordion for people. So people will dance, eat perogies and drink vodka and that’s these people’s whole lives.”

The man played a heap of old Polish polka tunes for the band in his tiny home while they listened in awe and silence.

“You can’t get recordings of this because no one has written out the music on paper. This stuff was written like 200 years ago by his ancestors,” Smyth says. “That’s when you realize how deep some of this stuff runs in the culture. We got the idea to try and blend some of that sounds in with varying degrees of success, but that was hugely influential.”

That influence lead to two albums, a lengthy hiatus, and Foreign Skies, the latest batch of songs inspired by the First World War.

Foreign Skies was spawned from a writing retreat where the band members rented a cabin in British Columbia’s countryside and studied the First World War time period with movies, podcasts, and history books.

“The album is about all kinds of people at the time,” Smyth says. “I was worried people would think it was a soldier tribute thing, but really the history of that war was a disaster for the soldiers. Heroism is pretty much impossible when you’re just having artillery rained on your head. You sit there and you die.”

Foreign Skies recounts many tales from the First World War, like in the song “The Amiens Polka,” a largely instrumental track about drunken “war parties” that would spring up in small European towns.

“Soldiers, German soldiers, in particular, were sick and tired of fighting and instead of pushing on like they were supposed to, they would steal all of the wine in the local town and just get absolutely bombed,” Smyth says. “They would break out instruments and the locals would show up so you’d have French people dancing with German soldiers. We wanted to capture that feel.”

The Dreadnoughts try to capture that feel with every live show. Basically, it’s just an unscripted, booze-fueled party.

“There’s no choreography and we can launch into anything on stage so this combination with alcohol and the one, two beat really gets people going,” Smyth says. “We hope everyone gets a little bit mental.”

