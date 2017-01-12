Pardon me for the intrusion

Ali Hassan enjoys finding humour in his not-so-perfect Muslim life. But the comedian and writer of the solo show Muslim Interrupted says he’s careful to throw his religiously charged jabs at himself.

“I’m going through my life as a Muslim. I look at it through myself and my own experiences and what a boob I am sometimes,” Hassan says. “But I have to now look back through my material and make sure that at no point am I selling Islam down the river. I don’t want to be an ‘Uncle Tom.’ At the same time, there is the chance to make things funnier now that Donald Trump will be in power.”

He has a vast body of work that ranges from the lead comedy panelist on CBC television’s George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight, playing the Lebanese “Uncle Stevie” in the iconic hockey movie Goon, and coast-to-coast comedy tours.

With Muslim Interrupted, he sometimes can’t help but educate.

“I’ve been told that I’m an ambassador for Islam. But that is a lot of pressure. I can’t take that upon myself. I don’t relish the role,” he says.

Using the example of comedian and performer Lara Rae (who transitioned from male to female and was formerly Al Rae), Hassan explains how tough subjects should be approached with humility and sincerity.

“She has a great set where she comes on as her new self,” he says. “It is a great seven-minute set about educating people about what trans-gender means and what transitioning is, because people do have questions. She does it in a fun way. And if I can do that with Islam I will be very happy. I don’t set out to do that but it sits at the back of my mind.”

Thurs., Jan 19 (7 pm)

Ali Hassan’s Muslim Interrupted

Festival Place, $18.50

Trent Wilkie

