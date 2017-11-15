Paper to the people

dc3 Art Projects opens bookshop as a “point of discovery” for Edmonton visual artists

Michelle Schultz, director of dc3 Art Projects, has spent the past year seeking out hard-to-find publications, many of which are sourced directly from small independent publishers. In fact, several of these titles will be exclusively available in Canada through the dc3 Art Projects bookshop.

After experiencing frustration caused by a scarcity of contemporary art publications, Schultz and founder of dc3 David Candler expanded the gallery by adding a valuable resource for the Edmonton arts community.

“We have art books, art magazines and art editions,” Schultz says.

This includes national and international works by local artists and those abroad including smaller niche magazines, non-profit presses and monographs by various artists. Some of the artists featured include Sean Caulfield, Cindy Baker, and Blair Brennan.

Schultz points to a piece of an art edition by Richard Boulet, Our Bodies Are the Meat We Feed On.

“It’s an edition of 10, and the idea behind that work was to create something that is a more accessible price point for people; so it’s considered an artist edition, even though each one is a unique object.”

Artists that work in mediums like painting, sculpture or textile use editions to generate more affordable pieces in conjunction with their larger gallery works.

“It will also give people access to magazines [and others publications] that they wouldn’t ordinarily think of or know about,” Schultz adds.

She is excited to provide that sort of access point of discovery to the outside world.

“If you’re unable to see an exhibition that’s happening on the other side of the country or in New York or in Europe somewhere, you can still pick up the magazine and read the interviews with the artists and look at studio visits,” she says.

But in general, the dc3 bookshop will offer more affordable art products in many areas. Smaller niche magazines like FOAM (photography magazine from Amsterdam) will be stocked as well as books from non-profit presses like Paper Monument out of Brooklyn—all of which range “from $12 to the mid-hundreds,” says Schultz.

“It’s a wonderful extension of what artists spaces do by bringing together audiences who are interested in words and images, and the democracy of it,” says independant curator and author John Chaich. “For many audiences it’s easier to leave with a $5 zine than it is a $500 painting and you still get the satisfaction of engaging with that artist.”

Chaich’s Queer Threads is another of these books that’s difficult to find elsewhere in the country beyond perhaps Toronto or Montréal.

The book explores one of Chaich’s curations of the same name that explores how fibre artists are reclaiming identity by breaking binary barriers of both art and craft and masculine and feminine.

Inspiration for the book lies at the intersection between his own matrilineal influence of textile craft, the influence of the AIDS quilt on his younger self, and being inspired by third-wave feminism redefining gender binaries.

“That just led me to research more and more queer artists that are working with fibre, which of course intersects with gender, race, feminism, class, labour,” Chaich says.

He recalls seeing the AIDS memorial quilt in Washington D.C. as a young college student having just come out and entering a community that was experiencing great loss at the time.

“It was the last time it could be displayed in its entirety because no space was big enough to contain the panels,” he says.

Chaich explains a history encompassing decades of people that were put in a place of minority and used fibre and textiles to take back their identity. But this history goes beyond gender binaries, it includes any group that has been the ‘other’ at one time or another.

A second example he references is slave quilts that carried on cultural identity at a time of oppression for African-Americans.

“I think there’s an interesting parallel between the way that fibre and craft and textile have been treated by the fine art world as separate or less than, in the same way that society treats women, or the feminine or queer or any ‘other,’” he says.

One of the artists’ Queer Threads features is John Paradiso, who works with leather and thread to execute symbolic still-lifes of pansies—a riff on the slang use of “pansy,” referencing one as not masculine enough.

In the same way Chaich’s book highlights a tool to reclaim identity, dc3 plans to offer the same to artists in the area.

“One of the challenges of being in Edmonton is that we are fairly isolated from the major art centres,” Schultz says, “but if you can access the things that you need through magazines, through books and sort of look at things that are happening outside of the city; it’s absolutely necessary. Hopefully we can show people what artists here are doing, but then also show artists here what’s happening outside of the city.”