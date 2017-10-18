Outlawed love

Les Feluettes’ (Lilies) forbidden love between two men graces the Edmonton Opera stage

When Australian composer Kevin March witnessed Lilies on screen for the first time, every musical fibre in his body screamed “opera.”

The reenacted story about a passionate love between two young teenage boys in 1900s Quebec seemed like it would fit the dramatic musical stage perfectly.

“The words were really beautiful and poetic, and the characters were really rich and interesting,” March says. “Everything they said sounded like it could be sung, so it was easy to imagine them on stage.”

March learned it had been adapted from French play Les Feluettes and eventually contacted playwright Michel Marc Bouchard to share his vision.

After a long discussion of what the opera would look like, March and Bouchard got to work. The adaptation didn’t happen overnight. It took almost 13 years.

“We had nothing financially to support us and it was always on the back burner,” March says. “Even after we had the commission, it took us four years to finish it.”

The result was a brilliant, contemporary romantic epic that had audiences in Montreal and Victoria on their feet. The Edmonton performances will be performed in French with English translations projected.

The story follows two narratives staged together. One is in a 1952 male prison, where Bishop Bilodeau is summoned to hear the confession of Simon Doucet, an inmate who has resided there for 40 years. After arriving, Simon and his fellow prisoners stage episodic reenactments that lead to Simon’s imprisonment, while forcing the bishop to watch.

The second narrative follows a reenactment of the past in 1912 Quebec. Simon is falling in love with Count Vallier de Tilly, which poses a societal problem in 1900’s Quebec.

“Lilies is an event that, because of society, it’s a big drama, but it’s really a story that happens every day in every school,” says Jean-Michel Richer, who plays Count Vallier. “Two teenagers discover themselves and they fall in love. It happens every day, but just because they’re two boys, society says that’s not okay.”

Vallier and Simon’s love leaves the younger Bilodeau fuming with jealousy due to his love for Simon.

“There’s three men, but only two fall in love. So we have a jealousy piece here,” says Randy Boissonnault, member of Parliament for Edmonton Centre and the Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on LGBTQ2 issues.

Boissonnault first read Les Feluettes in a theatre course while attending Campus Saint-Jean.

“I didn’t even know who I was yet before reading it,” he says. “I was 19 at the time and I remember it was like a bolt of lightning. I felt that if I lived in that era, that could have been me. I didn’t even know what gay or straight meant yet, but I knew the emotions that the characters were expressing and feeling. There’s real love, hate, and pure emotion in this piece. It’s messy and it also talks about the effect the Catholic church had on Quebec society at the time.”

March had the task of transforming those emotions into song. This meant writing music for 23 orchestral pieces, voice pieces, and a Quebecois folk band.

“There are flashbacks and re-enacted scenes from the character’s youth in 1912, so we had the emergence of French cabaret and also American ragtime music, which was a big thing in France, but this takes place in Quebec so we had to have Quebec folk music,” March says.

Fitting the character’s personality traits with a vocal style was no easy task. Especially since two of the characters are female, but the cast is situated in an all-male prison.

“For Vallier’s mother, The Countess, I initially thought to make it a countertenor because they have the same range as a mezzo-soprano. That would be the most like a woman’s voice, but that seemed too obvious,” March says. “I looked at the characteristics of the mother and she switched from countertenor to tenor to, finally, baritone.”

Les Feluettes (Lilies) holds a tremendous cultural legacy behind it. It is to the best of the Edmonton Opera’s knowledge, Canada’s first gay opera, but also a piece of adapted Francophone literature.

“This piece shows what we should be doing with the arts,” Boissonnault says. “Celebrating our stories from coast to coast to coast and transforming them into different artistic forms. It’s an artistic triumph in itself and it’s critical for the LGBTQ2 community too, because we need to see ourselves portrayed in the arts. This work shows that love is universal and that love between two men or two women is the same as love between a man and a woman.”

Sat., Oct. 21, Tue., Oct. 24, and Fri., Oct. 27

Les Feluettes (Lilies)

Northern Alberta Jubilee

Tickets from $40