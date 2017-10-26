Oh, Canada!

Canada’s comedic minds unmask our nation’s dark history

With comedic determination to reveal that Canada’s history is not as charming as we would like it to be, writer, actor, and comedian Mary Walsh has created a live performance titled, Canada, It’s Complicated. The comedic revue is structured with episodes of satirical sketch comedy that pokes fun at the dark side of Canada’s history.

Walsh is no stranger to satirical sketch comedy. She helped create This Hour Has 22 Minutes back in 1993, along with a slew of Canadian talents like Rick Mercer, Cathy Jones, and Greg Thomey.

“To me, sketch comedy is what we Canadians have been best at,” Walsh says. “We are sketch comedy people. CODCO, SCTV, Kids in the Hall, this is stuff we do well. So why change a good thing?”

She wonders why there’s been a noticeable decrease in Canadian sketch comedy.

“Now, we always seem to turn away from sketch comedy and try to do sitcoms,” she says. “Sitcoms don’t leave a lot of wide open space. There’s three enclosed rooms and it’s a real Brooklyn-dense urban population. With the Canadian stuff, you can go anywhere. You can be in outer space or the prairies. Basically anywhere.”

That’s precisely why Walsh wrote Canada, It’s Complicated in sketches. She could go back in time through song, dance, and comedy.

“Our show celebrates, but also questions Canada and our image and the image we have of ourselves,” Walsh says. “We start it off quick too. The opening number is called, ‘“The Foundation of Our Nation is a Big Fat Lie.”’

The show also features characters like Canada’s first Prime Minister, John A. Macdonald, and Manitoba founder, Louis Riel.

“John is in it a little bit, but Riel is kind of like our comic book hero in the show,” Walsh says, “I think we can now all agree that Louis Riel is sort of a hero. He wanted rights for Métis people and didn’t care if they lived under the Queen. He just wanted to make sure the people kept their land and rights. They hung him instead and quelled his rebellion. So we do a ‘Riel the musical,’ kind of like Hamilton.”

Walsh had a tremendous amount of help from Indigenous author Thomas King as well as Métis playwright/writer Marie Clements and screenwriter Mike Allison (current head writer for This Hour Has 22 Minutes).

“I also worked with Quantum Tangle, who are two Indigenous young that do the music and won a Juno,” Walsh says. “We wanted to hire young comedic and artistic talent from all across the country to give them a chance to be a part of this.”

The show was only made possible because of the Canada 150 funding program and is touring for 10 weeks across the nation. The tour dates focus is to hit Canadian communities that usually aren’t able to book the bigger productions.

“I saw that the Canadian National Orchestra went to England for the 150, but that’s not really a Canada 150 celebration is it? People in Newfoundland are never going to be able to see a symphony, but in England, you can see them all the time,” Walsh says.

Simply put, the 150 celebrations should be Canadian-specific for Canadian audiences.

“Like, when it’s my birthday, I want you to give me a present and not one to buddy next door,” Walsh says. “So in celebration of this country, it would be great if all of the people in this country that don’t necessarily live in the centre, got to enjoy some of the great cultural riches.”

Fri., Oct. 27 (8 pm)

Canada, It’s Complicated

Horizon Stage, $24.50