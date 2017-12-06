Not just nine to five

Hip-Hop artist JusJrdn speaks on the passion for his craft

Lyricist Jordan Pariseau (JusJrdn) gave us a minute to chat about his most recent album L.I.F.E. and the hardships he was working through when he wrote a few of the tracks. With new sounds in the works for the new year, he’s still got more story to tell.

Vue Weekly: What is the concept behind your 2016 album L.I.F.E.?

Jordan Pariseau: Yeah, so it stands for living in a false existence.

VW: So what are the feelings and thoughts behind that acronym?

JP: The whole idea was it was my own journey from doing something that I wasn’t too happy with. There was a lot of bad things going on in my life. My girl at the time left me; my dad left, my ambition to become a professional athlete—due to some injuries—was no longer possible; I was in a really rough place. I was working a job I didn’t really truly love and so I wrote some songs. That’s where the track “Bounce” comes from; that’s where the song “Sip” comes from. And then during that time I was also beginning to realize that I needed to overcome this, and that’s where the track “Clue In” came into play.

It was just a realization that I was in a place that I didn’t like, doing something that I didn’t like, but I knew that this wasn’t my only option. Most people think life is working a nine to five and one day you’ll do what you like to do. But I think that’s what living in a false existence is. I think life is pursuing your passion, doing what you love all the time constantly and that was kind of my realization between L.I.F.E., the acronym, and what life truly is.

VW: You’ve been self-promoting your album. What’s that been like?

JP: It’s difficult to get the kind of promotion you need to sell the numbers you need to make it as an artist. We’ve worked so much, me and my team. We started working with a larger team—especially more and more toward the end of this year—so we’re really looking forward to some of the new stuff we’ll be putting down into the new year.

VW: What role does music play in your life?

JP: It’s like how I comprehend things. It’s how I self-reflect and look at whatever the issue is—it’s usually some kind of negative issue. It’s really hard to write really good positive music for me and that’s actually what we’re trying to do on the next project that we’re working on. But I use music mostly as a time to reflect—whether that’s my reflection on the day or reflection of a traumatic event or just of something that’s come up in the past. I use it to analyze the matter completely and get over it.

VW: So it’s become really important to you not only for the music, but for the process?

JP: Honestly, I don’t know where I would be if I did not have it. I could still be in my room drinking bottles of Cîroc or something if I didn’t have that outlet to comprehend [things] properly.

VW: Did you have another outlet before music?

JP: Absolutely. I do a combination; I’m also a co-founder of a fitness company called F.R.E.E. Fitness. So, it’s the combination of them both and I learned it a long time ago that the combination of both that helps me keep my sanity.

Sat., Dec. 9 (9 pm)

Unofficial 4:44 After Party with JusJrdn

Knoxville’s Tavern

Free before 10:30 p.m. with online RSVP