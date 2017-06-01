Niuboi’s ‘Antiquation’ questions our relationships with out-of-date tech

Basking in obsolete technology

Around two years ago, The Independent reported there were more mobile devices than people in the world. With new devices being released every year, our older models slowly become extinct. This happens with computers, printers, music devices, fax machines, gaming consoles; the list goes on.

“There’s so many of pieces of technology that are still usable, but they just sit,” says local performance artist Julie Ferguson, a.k.a. Niuboi. “I imagine piles of these devices in a landfill somewhere just rotting.”

This vision led to Niuboi’s creation of Antiquation, a 45-minute live performance piece that incorporates dance, found music, and lots of old-fangled technology.

“I also thought about how we have newer versions of technology, or a device that has made the old ones completely obsolete,” Niuboi says.

The first iteration of Antiquation was housed in Calgary’s Theatre Junction GRAND, where Niuboi gathered and experimented with an array of old technology (TV, VCR, dot matrix printer, fax machine, mini tele, and an 8-track player).

“The first stage was just seeing how these things worked,” Niuboi explains. “I had this 8-track player and it was amazing for me because I never grew up with one. I needed to figure out how it worked and how I could manipulate it. I wanted to make these devices move in ways that they maybe aren’t supposed to.”

After a week, and quite a bit of experimenting, Niuboi created somewhat of a cyborg character that moved to the frequencies and vibrations these antiquated devices projected.

“The movement in the piece is based off the noises these obsolete devices create,” Niuboi says. “They possess me to move. They also create the sound score.”

Niuboi’s costume is also very important to the performance. Niuboi will be draped in a futuristic silver shawl while their eyes will be covered by homemade spectacles meant to represent the white spools on a VHS tape. The attire essentially makes Niuboi a piece of technology.

Niuboi also worked with other artists to create a score for the choreography. The latest artist they collaborated with was local sound artist Patrick McGrath, a.k.a. Burgerfinger.

“He brought in this old beat machine from the ‘90s to kind of create these little beats for me to dance to. He is also on stage with me and moving to the frequencies,” Niuboi says.

The performance has a huge improvisation factor, not only with Niuboi’s movement, but also the audience’s involvement.

“For this performance, I ask everyone to leave their phones on, and that could send the show absolutely off the rails in the best kind of way,” Niuboi says. “I follow the score and there are landmarks that we hit throughout the performance, but they can be manipulated.”

At a random time during the performance, the fax machine receives a facsimile during the performance leaving room for Niuboi to improvise.

Ultimately, Niuboi wants their performance to leave the audience joyous and slightly uncomfortable.

“The whole take away is for the audience to question their connection with technology,” Niuboi says. “These devices used to be the cool new thing meant for pleasure, but now they have consumed us and forced us to rely on them to stay connected.”

Stephan Boissonneault

Stephan@vueweekly.com