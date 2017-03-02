NEWS ROUNDUP

Owning your identity

“Effective immediately, students, staff and faculty will have the option of identifying a preferred name in university systems, and students will have the option of changing their identified gender as well, empowering each person to define their own identity,” declares a Grant MacEwan University release.

According to the Feb. 27 announcement the change came about as part of a larger effort to create a greater sense of inclusion in the university.

“Some like to be called by a first or last name other than their given name—a nickname, an anglicized version of a name or a step-parent’s last name,” the release states. “For others, their gender identity doesn’t match what’s on their birth certificate.”

The chosen identity will appear on university communications such as library and university ID cards, class and grade rosters, address books and other internal systems. Faculty members’ preferred names will also appear there as well.

“Please note, your legal name will still be used on any legal documentation, such as tax receipts, transcripts, university credentials, T4 or record of employment,” discloses the release.

AHS releases mumps info

A series of mumps cases in Edmonton has lead AHS to release a call to attention to the public.

“Mumps is a contagious viral infection that can often cause swelling and pain in the jaw (one or both cheeks may look swollen),” an AHS release states.

In some cases those with mumps won’t have swelling but may feel as if they have a bad cold or flu.

Mumps is spread through saliva and, “A person with mumps can spread the virus seven days before and for nine days after symptoms start, though it is most likely to spread the virus one to two days before and five days after symptoms start showing,” the release continues. While it may seem mild to start, and usually goes away in 10 days, there are serious complications that can occur.

Mumps can affect the brain (meningitis), the testicles (orchitis), the ovaries (oophoritis), or the pancreas (pancreatitis).

While these complications can have lifelong effects, it can be prevented through immunization by vaccine.

“The MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine, and the MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella [chickenpox]) vaccine, both protect against mumps,” the release states. It also states that the vaccine is safe and effective and contains a checklist:

1. Check your own and your children’s immunization records to be sure you and your children are up to date on vaccines. Call Health Link (811) if you are unsure how to find or check your immunization records, and/or to learn how to make an appointment for immunization.

2. Anyone with symptoms of pain on chewing or swallowing and/or swelling of the cheek or jaw should call Health Link (811) or a doctor to book an assessment and consideration of testing. If you think you or your child has mumps, be sure to call ahead and explain the symptoms before you go to a doctor’s office.

3. Anyone with symptoms as above should stay home from school/work for 5 days from the start of swelling.

4. To prevent spreading infections, always: • Practice good hand hygiene—wash hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol hand sanitizer. • Avoid sharing items that could be contaminated with saliva, such as water bottles, drinking glasses, utensils, etc. • Clean and disinfect surfaces that are touched often (e.g. door handles). • Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue or a forearm, not your hand.

For more information on routine childhood immunization, and the diseases that these immunization prevent, visit www.immunizealberta.ca.

EPS seeks public help in finding violent offender

Dean Goulet, 39, left the Alberta Hospital Friday afternoon, but did not return to the hospital by his 10 pm curfew, which his court-ordered conditions stipulate.

Goulet is a prolific violent offender who has served prison time for numerous robbery and firearm-related crimes, a police release says.

Goulet is white, six feet tall, has tear tattoos by the right side of his mouth and left eye. He also has a script tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Goulet is advised to not approach him and should contact the EPS at 780-423-4567.

