New Sounds: John Mayer

John Mayer

The Search For Everything

Columbia Records

4/5 Stars

The Search For Everything is the seventh studio album from John Mayer and the culmination of two EPs released earlier this year—including four additional tracks. Sometimes when an artist starts their career with a hit single like Mayer’s “Your Body Is A Wonderland,” it becomes very easy to dismiss them and assume that everything else they do will follow in that same vein. While I’ve never denied that Mayer is a great musician, because of that debut single, I haven’t given him a second listen until now.

Mayer deftly handles a variety of genres on this album, making each his own. Funk, blues, rock, and a little bit of soul all make appearances here, with none seeming contrived or out of place. Mayer seems most at home and honest in the slower tracks, exhibiting a sense of raw reflection in many of them.

The Search For Everything is like a wave ebbing and flowing from song to song with no two sounding alike. The pace of the songs leads the listener on a journey that feels both familiar and unexpected.

“Changing” the centerpiece of the album starts with only Mayer’s voice and a piano, and as the song cycles, it moves effortlessly from a country-tinged tune, complete with slide guitar, to a full on rock song. This could be Mayer’s “Shine On You Crazy Diamond.” Lyrically, Mayer reflects, “I met me someone changing, we had some fun changing, sometimes I wonder if she’ll be the one when I am done changing.”

On “In The Blood,” Mayer sings “How much of my mother has my mother left in me, how much of my love will be insane to some degree.” You get the feeling that regardless of the high profile romances Mayer has had, that he’s still much like everyone else. He questions whether he’ll ever be good enough, if a broken home has to result in a broken family, and ultimately, if he can change these things or if it’s just “in the blood.”

The closing number, “You’re Gonna Live Forever In Me,” is a Randy Newman-inspired tune that wouldn’t be out of place on a Pixar soundtrack. Leaving his trademark guitar aside and sitting down at a piano, this simple track is the perfect end to an album that is honest, reflective and fun.

Marc Davison

Music@vueweekly.com