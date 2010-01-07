NAIT PHOTOGRAPHY: Click click

Although NAIT is perhaps best known for its technical- and trade-related

training, the school also offers a variety of career training in the arts as

well. NAIT’s School of Applied Media and Information Technology offers the

Photographic Technology Program that prepares students for entry into the

professional photographic field by promoting a practical, hands-on approach

to learning, with a curriculum emphasizing digital photography.

Randy Zutter, the program’s chair, and instructor Randall Raiche, speak

enthusiastically about the school’s unique curriculum, its close ties to the

professional photographic community, and some of the advantages of the

two-year intensive course.

“The institute is orientated to a career in photography,” explains Zutter.

“The scope of the program sees everyone from raw beginners to more

experienced photographers. After the two years of training, students are

ready to enter the professional field at an entry-level basis.”

“The course covers a lot of areas because we take a generalist approach to

photography, because it seems to fit western Canadian mentality,” he

continues. “If you were in Montréal, you could be just a fashion

photographer, but in Edmonton, you might do fashion work with some other work

as well. So we focus on all areas of photography: portraiture, commercial and

industrial photography, a little bit of photo journalism and touch on other

areas like fine-art photography. The focus is always on careers, on making a

living.”

Regardless of what program you take at NAIT, the school prides itself on

ensuring the student a job at the end of their program, which is why it

maintains such a strong network of ties with working professionals, alumni

and professional associations outside the school. The Photographic Technology

program is no different, and part of the curriculum requires the student to

complete relevant courses that relate to all aspects of being a photographer.

“To that end, there are business courses and photo-employment courses to

balance the artistic and business training, like accounting, business law and

small-business operation. It’s quite holistic,” notes Raiche.

“Our relationship with the industry is crucial,” adds Zutter. “And it

works both ways: the industry tells us what’s important so we’re teaching the

right stuff, but also the connections are what the students rely on for their

first job.”

Part of this employment training includes two work-experience blocks,

where students spend a total of three weeks over the four semesters

networking with professionals and gaining experience in the field, which

allows graduates to hit the ground running, if not guaranteeing them their

first job.

“For these work experiences, we’ve had students go to Canada’s West Coast,

New York, Los Angeles and Paris. Quite a few of our students find employment

that way,” note Raiche and Zutter.

For a potential student of photography, the obvious choices are NAIT’s

two-year program versus a university’s four/five year Bachelor of Fine Arts.

While Zutter and Raiche admit that a BFA would delve more thoroughly into the

theoretical, historical and artistic side to photography, NAIT’s program

offers an intensive, practical curriculum that could have the student working

in the field in just two years.

“The biggest advantage is the career focus here. Whereas a BFA is geared

more toward the fine art market, most of the work that professional

photographers do is expressing the client’s interests, so our program is

client-directed,” explains Zutter.

This is not to say that NAIT’s program cuts short on artistic merit or

self-expression, because for Zutter and Raiche, the role of the image in

society is, at its core, still an art.

“It has to be,” extols Raiche. ” Whether it’s a commercial or wedding

portrait or any aspect of the industry, the good stuff is always artistic. I

think it will always be that way. And you have to approach it that way,

too.”

“Imagery is much more ubiquitous, it’s just flooding advertising,” adds

Zutter. “That being said, the world seems to be ever hungry for more. We have

a course that deals with the evolution of photography, and we deal with the

role of the image in society.”

Of course, you can’t consider an education in photography without

understanding the role that technology continues to play in the medium.

“Photography has affected society in huge ways, and the move to digital has

been the biggest evolution for photography in 150 years. You can even think

of it as a revolution, rather than an evolution,” marvels Raiche. “But we

still keep a film foundation here for the first semester to learn the

discipline of the dark room in terms of film processing and the real

fundamentals about exposure, lighting, F-stop, aperture, etc. We move

students into digital within the first semester, and most of the work after

that will be digitally captured.”

“Starting on film forces the students to slow down and think about what

they’re doing,” explains Zutter of the program’s “old-school” film component.

“They have to make conscious decisions in understanding how the elements fit

together.”

“That said, we have an obligation to stay on top of the changes to provide

our students with the best possible education,” emphasizes Raiche.

“There’s a galloping technology that we’re always trying to keep up with

… the advantages of digital are many, obviously. The instant feedback is a

great learning tool. It’s also affected the marketplace, where people expect

everything immediately.”

“One of the changes with digital is that it has re-invigorated interest in

photography,” Zutter nods in agreement. “It’s affecting the whole parameters

of the industry. Photographers are able to do most of the re-touching

themselves now, with the help of computers and software programs. To that

end, we’re definitely interested in getting results for the commercial market

place. Photography is ultimately visual communication, so you still need

communication skills: who is your target audience, and what are they going to

read into the image? That’s the same whether it’s film or digital

technology.”

“That said, the essence of the image hasn’t changed,” concludes Raiche.

“All the skills required to take an engaging photograph are still very

crucial. The tools of the trade are a means to that end; a big part of what

students learn is still the basics: visual acuity, lighting, composition,

consciousness of what would make a good image—these things will never

go away. The technology changes, but the principle does not. As visual

communication, that’s where the big reward is.” V

Visit nait.ca for more

information on the Photographic Technology Program and other programs that

NAIT offers through its School of Applied Media and Information

Technology.

