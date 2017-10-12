Food Matters:

Femmes, Fusion, Flavour

On October 21, Toronto restaurateur and author Jen Agg (I Hear She’s a Real Bitch) joins chef David Wolfman of APTN (Cooking with the Wolfman) and science writer Bob Holmes (Flavour) to discuss their respective books with food-guru Jennifer Cockrall-King. Wine tastings from Naramanta Bench Wineries and tasty tidbits will be served in the company of these incredible writers.

Scaachi Koul

From growing up with Indian immigrant parents, to racism and internet trolls, on October 16, Buzzfeed superstar Scaachi Koul will discuss a range of topics explored in her fierce and funny debut collection of personal essays (One Day We’ll All Be Dead and None of this Will Matter).

Kamal Al-Solaylee

Explored in his most recent book, Brown, on October 19 award-winning journalist & author Kamal Al-Solaylee will discuss the racial politics of Brown people globally, against a backdrop of debates about immigration and multiculturalism.

Evany Rosen

On October 22, comedian Evany Rosen closes out LitFest with a reading and talk about her genre-defying debut book (What I Think Happened) in which she explores history through a feminist lens. Featuring humour and personal stories from her unnatural obsession with Napoleon to her misguided understanding of the Royal Family.

Britt Wray

On October 17, science storyteller Britt Wray brings her fascinating research on de-extinction to LitFest audiences. Wray will explore the exciting and controversial science and ethics around efforts to bring back extinct species.

High Level Lit Launch

Throughout 2017, LitFest has been working with Edmonton Community Foundation and Eighteen Bridges Magazine on the High Level Lit Project in which 12 writers reflected on Edmonton in the context of Canada 150. Writers from the series revisit their essays, with special presentations by contributors, including Cadence Weapon, Catrin Owen, and Omar Mouallem