Musicnotes

The Good Lovelies / Fri., Dec. 8 (6:45 PM)

With more than a decade of making music under its belts, folk-pop trio The Good Lovelies is harmonizing its way into the audience’s heart. With a new album called Shapeshifters due in early February, The Good Lovelies love to tug on the heart strings (see what I did there?). The show will take place in MacEwan University’s Triffo Theatre, the newest addition to the Edmonton’s venue scene. (Triffo Theatre – Allard Hall, $30)

Lindsay Beaver & the 24th St. Wailers / Thu., Dec. 7 (9 PM) until Sun., Dec. 12 (9 PM)

Lindsay Beaver has proven time and time again that she is a force to be reckoned with. She and the 24 St. Wailers’ hybrid fusion of blues and punk is captivating to watch. She smashes her crash cymbal while she belts out the misery of the blues, filling the room with an undeniable electric energy. Get ready to move, jive, and headbang at the same time. (Blues On Whyte, General admission)

Colter Wall / Mon., Dec. 11 (8 PM)

With a swaggery baritone voice akin to Johnny Cash, and lyrical content riddled with a modern 20-something vibe, Colter Wall is an interesting beast. His sound is nostalgic of simpler times, but if you dissect his lyrics you can’t help but chuckle. He’s an oxymoron for the country-folk genre that’s hell-bent on spouting serious songs about change. And he’s from Swift Current, so that’s a bonus. (Starlite Room, $22)