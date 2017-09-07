MusicNotes

Econoline Crush / Sat., Sept. 9 (8 PM)

Flying under the radar since the ‘90s, Econoline Crush has carried the grunge torch through to the 21st century with its latest album Ignite—released in 2008. The group formed when vocalist Trevor Hurst responded to guitarist Ziggy Sigmund’s call for a bandmate in a newspaper ad. Since then, they’ve created a plethora of well known Canadian-rock hits. Back on stage with all their glorious black eyeliner, the duo will bring you a sense of ‘90s nostalgia like no other. (The Forge, $25 at door)

L.A. Foster w/ Hood Joplin and Guests / Sat., Sept. 9 (9 PM)

With a decade of DJing under her belt, Leslie Ann Foster launched her solo project. Her new album is expected next year and she knows how to tease with her newest video “Waverly,” released last month. The Edmonton-raised artist now spends half her time in Montreal and the other in Buenos Aires. Expect a clash of heat wave beats and Canadian cold-weather blues, with her mix samples that range from reggaton to menancholia. Edmonton’s Hood Joplin, a.k.a Arctic Beat Queen will join L.A. to mix hot and cold. (9910, $10 in advance at yeglive.ca)

Keith Harkin w/ Jay Gilday / Tue., Sept. 12 (7 PM)

A smooth mixture of Keith Harkin’s Celtic vibes and Jay Gilday’s Irish-Dene roots will feed your soul with their smooth and sublime voices. Something about honey and a leather jacket just suits these two guitarists. Both full of passion, soul, and a little something extra, the two will make you feel special as they sing their sweet lyrics. Expect to be brought into the fold with Harkin and Gilday’s performance this week. (The Needle Vinyl Tavern, $30 in advance at yeglive.ca)