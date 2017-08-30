MusicNotes

Black Thunder / Sat., Sept. 2 (8 PM)

Listening to Regina’s Black Thunder on full volume is like being repeatedly smashed with a cement hammer while you’re on a drug-fuelled bender. Blending an eclectic mix of prog, doom, and psych, the three hippy-haired lads enjoy complex arpeggios, hard basslines, and proto-glam crash drum beats. Black Thunder’s most recent release III also has one of the greatest song titles in a while: “How To Wake Man and Her Son While You Criss Cross Your Bill.” Find out what the hell that sounds like. (Brixx Bar and Grill, $10)

Son of Dave w/ Joe Nolan & the Dogs / Sun., Sept. 3 (6 PM)

With a resume longer than your torso and a suitcase full of God only knows, blues rocker Son of Dave is invading Edmonton. This guy slayed the mandolin in the Crash Test Dummies and has toured in support of Iggy Pop and the Stooges, Supergrass, and the Yardbirds. At age 50, he has no plans on slowing down. In fact, he’s on a soul-searching mission to save you from the crap music of the modern age. Local lipstick-wearing folk rock mystery Joe Nolan will open. (The Needle Vinyl Tavern, $12 in advance at yeglive.ca)

September Stone / Sat., Sept. 2 (8 PM)

Edmonton’s alternative rockers September Stone are playing their last performance. Maybe the band members hate each other. Maybe they feel uninspired to continue on. The band has been around since ‘05, so they’re allowed to do what they want. There will probably be some Tool covers. Probably a little bit of Silverchair. Come and give them one last hoorah. Oh yeah, a september stone is a sapphire. (The Forge, $10 in advance at yeglive.ca)

The Peddletones w/ Mariel Buckley / Mon., Sept. 4 (8 PM)

The typical stereotype of every country musician is that they have truck, a metric shit ton of plaid and denim and can’t write a song more than four chords. The Peddletones can play more than four chords and though they may have a traditional country base, the vocals stem from more of a dream pop scenario than your traditional country. No one really knows where the band comes from, not for lack of trying. The band likes to label themselves as the “alternative to alternative country.” Discover why. (The Empress Ale House, $10 at doors)