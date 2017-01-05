Music Notes – Jan. 5, 2017

Eva Foote // Sat., Jan. 7 (2:30 PM)

This talented songstress returns to Edmonton sharing tender tales from her latest EP, Funeral Walking. Her style of folk is mixed with a country sensibility, accentuated by graceful vocal chops. (The Needle, no cover)

The Introverts // Sat., Jan. 7 (8 PM)

The Introverts cover the entire landscape of rock ‘n’ roll, having a wide-range of influences that stem from the ‘60s and ‘70s. Keytar jams, dreamy solos, and smooth bass grooves are just the tip of the iceberg for these local rockers. (Cafe Blackbird, $10 at the door)

Re-Form Punk // Fri., Jan. 6 (7 PM)

Punk rock is alive and well. Re-Form Punk are performing songs from their new release Broken Silence. “Diplomacy Died With the First Shot” is the rousing first single, featuring crunchy guitars, and a sing-along hook. Also on the album release bill are Grizzly Trail and The Nielsens. (Mercury Room, $10 in advance, $15 at the door)

The Radiation Flowers // Sat., Jan. 7 (9 PM)

Shelby Gaudet’s mystifying voice compliments the bright psychedelia that The Radiation Flowers kick out. Dreamy synth sequences and riffs that sound as if they’re played through molasses. (The Sewing Machine Factory, $10, All ages)

The Gibson Block // Thurs., Jan. 5 (9 PM)

High energy, up-tempo rock that you can shake your hips to. The Edmonton three-piece is well decorated, having won the Edmonton Music Award for “Rock Recording of the Year” in 2015. The Gibson Block have also opened for such artistic heavyweights as Chilliwack, Trooper and Burton Cummings. (The Needle, No cover charge)

DJ Rhiannon // Sat., Jan. 7 (10 PM)

DJ Rhiannon is one of the most recognizable female DJs in the world, and stars in a new documentary “Rock The Box.” She plays a variety of dance music from trap and house, to mash-ups and hip-hop. Rhiannon has opened for such headliners as Deadmau5, Steve Aoki and Tiesto. (Knoxville’s Tavern, $10 after 10:30 PM)