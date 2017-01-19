Music Notes – Jan. 19 to Jan. 25, 2017

Blue Rodeo // Thurs., Jan. 19 (8 PM)-Fri., Jan. 20 (8 PM)

Led by vocalists/guitarists Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor, the legendary Canadians perform tracks from their 14th studio album, 1000 Arms. Their two-night stand in Edmonton features support from opening act Ron Hawkins And The Do Good Assassins. (Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, $33.50-$270)

Boodang, Pearl & Fuzion present: Blackout // Fri., Jan. 20 (9 PM)

Hardstyle kings TNT (Technoboy ‘N’ Tuneboy) celebrate 15 years at Union Hall. The duo are joined by openers Audiofreq (hard EDM) and Lady Faith (hard dance). Wear your best all-black clothing for the return of the popular Blackout party. (Union Hall, $30-$40)

Jake Ian // Sat., Jan. 21 (4 PM)

Edmonton singer/songwriter Jake Ian plows through emotional territory on his new folk-country album The Trestle. “She could be as mean as a pitbull/As rotten as a snake/When the booze, it started to fade…” Ian sings in the somber “Drunk Woman Blues.” His songs take a peek through the looking glass of the working man—emoting love, loss and redemption. (Empress Ale House, no cover)

Barry Allen and the New Rebels // Sat., Jan. 21 (7:30 PM)

Barry Allen prepares to end his musical career with the upcoming album, The Speed of Dark. Allen has been both an influential musician and producer in the Edmonton scene since the ‘60s and ‘70s. As he prepares for his farewell from the stage, the performance serves as a retrospect of Allen’s greatest career moments. (The Arden Theatre, $35)

Joey Cape w/ Brian Wahlstrom // Sat., Jan. 21 (8 PM)

Joey Cape has garnered a genuine following over the past 25 years for his roles in such punk bands as Lagwagon, Bad Astronaut, and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes. Cape is flanked by Brian Wahlstrom for a night of So-Cal punk nostalgia—with openers KJ Jansen, Seth Anderson and James Renton. (The Buckingham, $25 in advance)

Keep YEG Warm! // Sun., Jan. 22 (6 PM)

Have Mercy has organized a winter coat drive for the Bissell Centre in an effort to keep less fortunate Edmontonians warm during the harsh winter months. Featured artists include The Metronomad, Evan Crawford, Soap Box Duo, Kayla Patrick and Paul Woida. (Have Mercy Southern Table & Bar, $10 donation or new/gently used winter coat)