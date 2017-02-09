MUSIC NOTES: Feb. 9 to Feb.15, 2017

Underage artists back on stage

In 2007 the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) removed its policy allowing minors as entertainers in bars (and other establishments serving alcohol) as a public safety concern. But the organization has reversed that decision, and licensees can request approval from the AGLC for underage performers. Kids can rock too, man.

Mercy Funk Love Fest // Sat., Feb. 11 (8 PM)

Mercy Funk are going to croon some love funk and they can’t help themselves. With the aid of Billie Zizi’s introspective soul, this sonically arousing duo is like Viagra for your ears. Also: what is the girl version of Viagra? Channing Tatum? (9910, $15 in advance)

Henry Wagons // Wed., Feb. 15 (7 PM)

Aussie country rockers Henry Wagons are rolling their jams into Edmonchuck next week. Rumour has it these guys are the Talus Balls of Australia. That is a good thing. (The Almanac, $17 in advance, $20 at the door)

Taj Weekes & Adowa // Thurs., Feb. 9 (8 PM)

Reggaenauts rejoice! Taj Weekes and Adowa mix poetry and rhythm with smooth vocals to create a swayable concoction. Old and new reggae fans will appreciate the group’s craftsmanship. (The Forge, $12 in advance)

Night Vision’s Four Year Anniversary // Fri., Feb. 10 (9 PM)

Night Vision is putting on its celebration pants and offering a toast to four years of music. Be it traditional (fruit and flowers) or modern (appliances), the retro house music of Octo Octa will make your gift decisions seem right. (9910, $10 early bird, $15 in advance)