Music Notes: Feb. 2 – Feb. 8, 2017

Chasing Willie Nelson – A Tribute by Andrea House // Feb. 11, 12, 14

Andrea House pays tribute to the man, the myth and legend, Willie Nelson. House is accompanied by a five-piece band, and includes classic songs that inspired House’s own musical awakening. (Capitol Theatre (Fort Edmonton Park), $23.81 online, $28.57 at the door)

Kobo Town // Fri., Feb. 10 (7:30 PM)

The world-music legends play Festival Place for the release of their new album, Where The Galleon Sank. Kobo Town has been nominated at the JUNO Awards, Canadian Folk Music Awards and International Folk Alliance Awards and continue their trademark of inventive storytelling. (Festival Place, $31-$35)

Footloose // Wed., Feb. 8 – Sat., Feb. 18

“Everybody cut, everybody cut…” The ‘80s classic is re-imagined on stage by director Dave Horak, musical director Janice Flower and choreographer Jackie Pooke. If you haven’t heard the Top 40 score of the play, you must’ve been living under a rock… or don’t like dancing very much. (John L. Haar Theatre, $15-$20 in advance, $25 at the door)

Lucas Chaisson // Mon., Feb., 6 (8 PM)

Folk, roots and blues are staples of the Cochrane, AB native’s sound. He has been called an old soul, with performances that go beyond his years. Featured opener is Rebecca Lappa. (The Needle, no cover)

Brendan Kelly // Wed., Feb. 8 (8 PM)

Brendan Kelly is straight out of Chicago and best known for his role in the punk bands The Lawrence Arms, Slapstick, and The Broadways. Kelly is well recognizable by his raspy lyrics and over the top stage presence. (The Buckingham, $15 in advance)