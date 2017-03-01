Music Notes

Easy Ruckus // Thurs., Mar. 2 (8 PM)

This six-piece band out of Golden, BC will be bringing their melodious fusion of rock, blues, folk and psychedelia to our fair city. (Mercury Room, $10)

Rock Icons // Fri., Mar. 3-4 (8 PM)

The Winspear Centre is about to rock out with some of the finest tunes from past and present. Featuring three vocal talents and the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, the team-up will perform a symphonic take on some of rock’s greatest hits. (Winspear Centre, $39-$93)

Dr Blu Trio // Fri., Mar. 3 (8 PM)

Blues is this trio’s specialty. With upbeat songs like “Potential Blues” and ballads such as “Beauty In that Name,” each song is unique and refreshing. (Cafè Blackbird, $15)

KRANE // Fri., Mar. 3 (9 PM)

Taking recent signature sounds like The Weeknd’s hit “Party Monster,” KRANE remixes them and gives them a brand new electronic twist, making some better than the originals. (Starlite Room, $20-$25)

The Pistolwhips w/ Jesse and the Dandelions & Rebecca Lappa // Sat., Mar. 4 (6 PM)

Blues music combined with indie rock? Yes please! Hailing from Saskatoon, The Pistolwhips are gunning for an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Perhaps Edmonton can help make this goal a reality? (The Needle Vinyl Tavern, $5 at the door)

Dany Laj and The Looks // Sat., Mar. 4 (9 PM)

Carefree rock ‘n’ roll runs through Dany Laj and The Looks’ veins. “Video games and parties/jammin’ in the sun,” Laj sings on the new track “Planet of Fun.” Expect to hear some fresh tunes off their latest album Alive & Kicking. (Bohemia, $10)

music@vueweekly.com