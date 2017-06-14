Music Notes

Cayley Thomas, Calvin Love (solo), Faith Healer (solo) // Fri., June 16 (9 PM)

A trio of Edmonton’s finest get together to engorge the musical part of your brain with audio satisfaction.

Yes, this is something you should cancel plans for.

Yes, you can bring your parents.

No, there won’t be any Anne Murray covers. (9910, $10)

The Aviary Fundraiser // Sun., June 18 (8 PM)

If the Artery 2.0 can be even half of what the Artery 1.0 was, then by gosh get your cheque books out.

The Aviary is down a cool $25,000 due to permit complications and a few unexpected costs and are looking for some help. Musically, they will get that from Jay Gilday, Amy van Keeken, Tiff Hall, Motorbike James, Gadjo Collective, Lindsey Walker, WARES, nehiyawak, The Velveteins, and Jayden Paz (with more to come).

One look at that eclectic lineup shows they have something for everyone. Still, probably no Anne Murray covers. (The Mercury Room, $10 minimum or pay what you can)

Beaumont Blues and Roots Festival // Fri., June 16 to Sun., June 18 (4 PM)

With a great lineup that has Corb Lund, Matt Andersen, Ayla Brook, The Dungarees, etc. this ‘little’ festival puts some bigger ones to shame.

Also, if you have kids under 12, they get in with a paying adult parent or guardian. Two words: Fred Penner. (41 Ave, Beaumont, AB, $109 for advanced weekend pass or $55 a day. Price jumps to $125 for the weekend or $65 daily at the gate)

King Woman, Anamai, Teeth (final show), Truster // Tues., June 20 (7 PM)

There is no better fit to sing at Teeth’s funeral than King Woman. Their music is a death knell caught in an echo chamber. Wonderful and haunting, it may be a good business move for King Woman to hit up the funeral circuit if they are ever hard up for places to play.

As for Teeth, it is now about noise, food, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and the eternal slumber of nothingness.

Good luck on the West Coast, Caitlin. (St. Faith’s Anglican Church, $12 advance, $15 at door)