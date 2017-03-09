Movie magic and the mind

Many of us know someone with Alzheimer’s or various other forms of mental degration due to old age.

Those inflicted experience confusion, anxiety, fear, stress and profound loneliness. Filmmaker Dylan Pearce is part of a group hoping to alleviate some of this suffering.

Pearce, along with a company called 3Scape, is creating three-dimensional/virtual reality (VR) environments as a form of reminicence therapy aimed at helping elderly populations. These 3D and virtual reality experiences will treat those inflicted by debilitating mental or emotional states by submerging them in an environment that may trigger happy memories. These environments, basically, are akin to a 3D movie where you can turn your head 360 degrees (the VR component).

“They go into these experiences and then, afterwards, they sit down with a therapist,” Pearce explains. “They then talk about how they felt … what it may have made them remember.”

The project aims to alleviate stress and erode anxiety in the viewer. Pearce has been brought on to direct the VR scenes. His challenge is to trigger memories in a realistic way.

“The ability to create something that would be in someone’s personal history is exciting,” Pearce says. “We are trying to tap into our own cognitive thinking. How do I remember an event in my past and what are the things that stand out? That is how I’m approaching this from a VR directing perspective. To figure out what those things are and making sure that they are part of the experience.”

The scenarios vary. There are beaches, a mountainside vista and other various scenes with children and animals.

Pearce will start shooting the first VR instalment at the end of March. Pearce, who is experienced in 3D footage with his 2015 film 40 Below and Falling, is looking forward to seeing how far he can take this style of filming—but knows there are limitations with this project.

While the scenes will be immersive in some regard, there won’t be any interaction to them as of yet. As the health and the physical state of the viewers are unknown, there are too many variables to cover as of now.

“One of the scenarios we will be filming [is] dance parties from the the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s,” he says. “The viewer will be observing a dance hall party from one of those eras. It’s designed to be generic so it could be anyone’s memory, so it is more about recreating the tone, the feel and the sense of it.”

It is within this generic versatility that Pearce sees to being the key to the project’s success.

“This will be beneficial for various medical communities,” Pearce adds. “It is not aimed just at one specific problem.”

Trent Wilkie

