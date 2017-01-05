Mother Mother to release new ‘streamlined’ album No Culture next month

Mother Mother are preparing for what’s shaping up to be their biggest year yet.

The five-piece, alt-rock troupe hit the studio this past summer to craft their sixth release, No Culture. The album is set for a February 2017 release, followed by a full Canadian tour.

The band first began working on new ideas a year ago and noticed the collection coming together quickly. Vocalist and guitarist Ryan Guldemond says that No Culture is lyrically his most personal album by far.

“This album—unlike the rest—is more of an expose on my human condition. It’s more personal than other records,” Ryan Guldemond says. “I was literally writing about what I was going through, and that had to do with themes of identity, debunking persona and getting honest with who you actually are.”

Each of the band’s albums are known for their unique visual concepts, and No Culture is no different. The cover features a baby doll painted all white, with random black markings. Keyboardist/vocalist Molly Guldemond created the design and explained the meaning of the imagery.

“A baby has no culture, and I painted it white to create sort of a blank canvas that culture will inevitably seep itself onto,” says Molly Guldemond. “White is new and fresh, kind of like how we’re wanting to present this music.”

The second single “Love Stuck” is a radio-friendly rock song with the typical flair that defines the band—anthemic chorus, angelic backing vocals and danceability. Lyrically, the song stemmed from hardships Ryan Guldemond was experiencing in his own life prior to recording.

“That song is born out of a really dark place. Not knowing how to feel, and as a byproduct not knowing how to be creative,” he explains. “The only way to cope was to try and write this song. Those lyrics, each syllable means a lot, so it was important to not get in the way of that and not to distract from the humanity of this composition with fancy tricks or congested production.”

Mother Mother are known for abrupt key and time changes, with elaborate background production. As their career has progressed, they don’t rely on these methods as they had in the past. Ryan Guldemond is mindful to not overuse jolting maneuvers which may not serve a particular song.

“Sometimes they’re an act of gratuitousness, so you need to be careful,” Ryan Guldemond says. “I think we’re getting more careful about those types of indulgences creatively, and the sound becomes more refined and streamlined in a really honest and honourable way to the song.”

Ryan Guldemond wanted to be as sincere as possible with his lyrical approach for this project. He tapped into personal demons while trying to write as fearlessly as possible—trusting the music would emote in the same manner.

Having overseen production of a bulk of Mother Mother’s previous work, Ryan Guldemond wrote the arrangements from the lens of a producer. Starting with a beat and layering textures of programming and synth to flesh out ideas. And he says they pushed each other creatively in the studio.

“There’s some straightforward songs—as again, not for viability sake but for honesty’s sake. Putting the lyric first and foremost and treating everything else as infrastructure,” Ryan Guldemond explains.

“Making sure they’re powerful all by themselves—whether it’s played on a piano with someone snapping their fingers along. If that connects, you can put a big, fat beat behind it and turn it into [an] anthem.”

Thurs., Mar. 16 (6:30 pm)

Mother Mother

Shaw Conference Centre, $39.50

Lee Butler

lee@vueweekly.com