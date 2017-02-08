More studies on equality needed

Women’s quality of life

On Tuesday, [Jan. 31] the city released its “Edmonton Women’s Quality of Life Scorecard,” which highlighted that conditions have improved for women in the areas of finance and economy, education, and health. However, we still have much to overcome in terms of political empowerment and safety.

Future scorecards need to go further, looking at the comparisons between women and men, and to better understand how different groups of women are doing in our city. A recent study from the University of Alberta about diversity in academia showed that progress made in gender equity can often mask the progress needed in racial equity. A diversity scorecard that examines the quality of life for communities of colour in Edmonton, for example, could serve as a much-needed counterpart to the gender scorecard, so we can see the whole picture.

Keren Tang

Vue Weekly welcomes reader response, whether critical or complimentary.

Send your opinion by mail (Vue Weekly, Suite 200-11230 119 St NW, Edmonton, AB, T5G 2X3), by fax (780.426.2889) or by email (letters@vueweekly.com). Preference is given to feedback about articles in Vue Weekly. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity. Not every letter will be published. Readers can also interact with Vue through social media — @vueweekly or on Facebook.