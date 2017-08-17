Metallica crushes Edmonton Commonwealth

By Dana Zuk

The heart of Edmonton was shook to the core on Wednesday night, as one of the most talked about tours of the year, featuring heavy metal gods Metallica, graced Alberta’s capital with their heaviness. They brought the fire, the passion and sheer force of aggressive music to Commonwealth Stadium with fellow heavy metal icons Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira in tow.

The sold out stadium was illuminated with an enormous screen bordered by the familiar spiked out “M” and “A” of their logo, as projections of the iconic classic film, “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” danced across the screens. The band’s familiar entry music “The Ecstasy of Gold” began to play over the loud speakers. An eruption of cheers and imitating “whoa-oh-ohs” of the entry song reverberated from the audience as the anticipation and volume level rose higher and higher with each passing second.

At last! With everyone’s blood pumping at high capacity, drummer Lars Ulrich stood up high behind his kit, gritting his teeth and spinning his sticks. The moment lead shredder Kirk Hammett and bass-beast Robert Trujillo took to their places, frontman and rhythm playing extraordinaire James Hetfield came charging to the front of the stage, leading into the four collectively as they exploded into “Hardwired,” resulting in an equal explosive reaction from their fans, as the group then rolled into “Atlas, Rise!”

As the band took a moment to collect themselves, Hetfield addressed the audience as a whole, giving light to recent events in the United States, and reassured those who gathered at Commonwealth Stadium that: “Metallica doesn’t give a fuck. We don’t care about your skin colour, all we care about is that you’re here and that you’re alive.” This moment of certainty added a new air to the show, truly installing the meaning of “Metallica family” into the heads of their crowd, which was well complimented by playing the older track “For Whom the Bell Tolls.”

Rolling on through the night and making cheeky jokes about microphone malfunctions at the 2017 Grammy awards, Hetfield then slammed the band into “Moth into Flame” and figuratively burnt up the stage with a mix of heavy riffs and pyrotechnics. The night rocked onwards, with hit song after hit song pummelling the crowd as the floor thrashed and moshed about while Metallica drove a train on their Edmonton audience with a hard hitting setlist, featuring a handful of fan favourite tracks spanning their 36 year career—including “Master of Puppets,” “One,” and “Fade to Black.”

Bringing the night to a close with their massively popular track “Enter Sandman,” flames, lasers, and fireworks shot into the sky as the Edmonton Metallica family “ooh’d” and “aww’d” at the magnificence of what they were witnessing. One thing is for sure: Metallica rocked Edmonton harder than ever before on this night, and despite the show coming to an end and the fireworks fading into the night sky, the memory remains for Edmonton’s Metallica fans.

All photos by Dana Zuk