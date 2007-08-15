Meet the meatless at the Lemongrass

The late evening sun was slanting across the strip mall’s parking lot

as my sister and I approached the Lemongrass Café. Ah, Edmonton: City

of Champions, strip malls and asphalt parking lots. Sometimes, however, if

you brush off the dust of the chain restaurants, video rental places and

fast-food drive-thrus, you discover a gem like the Lemongrass

Café.

We pulled open the door and stepped into the calm interior of the restaurant.

Bright and airy, the open room was surprisingly busy for later on a Thursday

evening. Even so, we had less than 10 seconds to glance around before the

server led us past the artfully-arranged greenery and to our table. Two

glasses of water arrived before we could open our menus, and we sipped

contentedly as we flipped through the pages. Only one was important to us,

however: the very back page. “Vegetarian Selections” called to

us, softly.

I am vegan. This often means that I test a server’s patience and

knowledge to the extreme. I ask a million little questions about what is in

the food. A few trips back and forth to the kitchen to quiz the chef are

required, but I can always find something to eat.

At the Lemongrass, they have already kindly set aside a page of items for the

veggies among us. I made sure that the curry only had coconut milk and the

salad roll dipping sauce had no fish flavouring added, at which point my

sweet, omnivorous-yet-in-love-with-vegan-food sister and I settled on dinner.

Two salad rolls would start us off, followed by stir-fried mixed vegetables

in black bean sauce and the vegetarian special, listed as vegetables and tofu

in a creamy coconut curry sauce. We settled back in our chairs, anticipating

the arrival of our dinners.

The Lemongrass Café is a calm, cool space decorated austerely in

various shades of green. There are beautiful black-and-white photographs

adorning the walls, and the tables are simple, surrounded with wicker-backed

metal chairs. As we chatted, we noticed an absence of music in the background

and we could easily hear snippets of other diners’ conversations when

we reached a pause in our own. The atmosphere seemed geared toward a casual

dinner with little lingering, rather than a comfortable, drawn-out evening.

None of this mattered when our salad rolls were placed on the table in front

of us.

Presented on a shell-shaped white plate, the two plump rolls were arranged to

show the mint leaf visible through the translucent rice-paper wrapper. Soft

and just a little tacky on the outside, Vietnamese salad rolls are a far cry

from their cousins, the deep-fried and crispy spring roll. Where the spring

roll is hot and greasy, the salad roll is cool and refreshing.

We quickly concluded that double-dipping was OK under these particular

circumstances and dove in. The first bite had a little bit of all the

ingredients, and the flavours unfolded as we chewed. The largely tasteless

rice paper roll was packed full of skinny vermicelli noodles, a strip of

fried tofu, slivered cucumbers and a whole, fresh mint leaf. These were

complemented perfectly by the rich-tasting peanut dipping sauce, flecked with

a spicy chili paste and sprinkled with finely-chopped peanuts. After

devouring our one roll each, we exchanged a glance. I knew exactly what she

was thinking: we should have ordered four. Given the amount of food yet to

come, this would have been ridiculously unnecessary.

Every other patron in the restaurant stopped chewing and turned to look as

our food, held aloft by the server, sizzled loudly on its cast-iron serving

dishes. Aromas intermingled as we let them cool slightly on the table: sweet,

tangy, smoky and exotic. We grabbed spoons and dug in, ladling hot spoonfuls

of tofu, vegetables and sauce over the white rice that came on the side.

Interestingly enough, both dishes were exactly the same except for the

cooking sauce, even though their descriptions were different on the

menu.

Both were a medley of snow peas, celery, bok choy, mushrooms, carrots,

broccoli and fried tofu, quickly stir-fried over high heat to retain flavour

and crunch. The curry sauce was light, sweet and tangy, not spicy in the

least. The flavour of the thin sauce seemed almost lost on some of the

vegetables, but the tofu soaked it all up. Each piece was chewy and full of

curry.

Because both entrees turned out to be so similar, we made the inevitable

comparisons. The clear winner was the black bean sauce, a complex blend that

was smoky, sweet and balanced with just the right amount of garlic. It coated

the vegetables and tofu perfectly. Small black beans were scattered

throughout. As I was taking seconds from the dish, I caught my sister

stealing more sauce to ladle over her rice. Luckily, there was enough of

everything that we ended up taking home a mound of leftovers, and the server

was kind enough to throw in extra rice to make the meal complete.

We paid the bill ($35 including tax and tip) and stepped out of the

restaurant’s cool interior, back onto the hot asphalt under the neon

glow of the strip mall. A bag full of tasty food will serve to remind us that

not every strip mall lacks a soul. V

Sun – Thu until 9 pm; Fri – Sat until 10 pm

Lemongrass

Café

10417 – 51 avenue

413.0088