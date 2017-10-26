Maximum overdrive

Nanolog Audio discovers the future of guitar pedal technology

Tone-hungry guitar players can rejoice, thanks to a state-of-the-art guitar pedal created by the Edmonton-based Nanolog Audio.

The Wavefunction Overdrive pedal is powered by molecular electronics, a nanotechnology science that was completely theoretical until Adam Bergren, one of the University of Alberta’s researchers for the National Research Council, applied the technology to his instrument.

“When we discovered how to use this science, we discovered that the first low-hanging fruit was with guitar pedals,” he says.

Bergren decided to test his research on the Boss SD-1, a super overdrive guitar pedal he was trying to modify while researching electronic capabilities with senior research officer and professor Dr. Richard McCreery at the National Institute of Nanotechnology.

“I was looking up the circuit diagram and I saw a feature in there that made me connect the dots between this and molecular electronics,” Bergren says. “I bought an SD-1, took it back to the lab, drilled some holes in it and took out some components. Eventually, we found a way to make the device on a chip so I could tape it on a pedal and try it out. I realized that if I wanted a softer onset and not such a harsh sound, I needed molecular electronics.”

When Bergren says “softer onset,” he means the warm vintage tube amp sound synonymous with the ‘60s rock ‘n’ roll sound.

Guitar pedal companies have tried to perfect this sound for 50 years, and they’ve come quite close. But to the accurately tuned ears of a tone perfectionist, they haven’t come close enough. The problem is that they are silicon-based products.

“Silicon is the basis of everything in electronics,” McCreery says. “It doesn’t conduct until you get to a certain voltage, so it distorts too much. The only difference between the Wavefunction Overdrive and a pedal with silicon is the distance in nanos. So our distortion is much more subtle, but also variable and smooth. I can’t speak to the music, but on the diagram, the molecule is a better conductor.”

“That’s a real example of nanotechnology,” Bergren adds. “You change a nano scale and you get a different physical property and in this case, a different sound.”

Molecular electronics is by no means a new type of science. Bergren and McCreery say it originated in 1974 referenced purely for theoretical papers. It wasn’t until the ‘90s that the real experimentation began. Still, nothing was ever physically created that used molecular electronics until Bergren and McCreery’s creation.

“Molecular electronics was supposed to be the new class of electronics,” McCreery says. “The field is fairly large, but it uses different laboratory techniques than we do. From a scientific standpoint, this pedal is not adding anything to the technology itself, but it’s an application of credibility and something that’s real for people to appreciate.”

Bergren adds, “We have a platform that is used for making devices that is tough and able to be integrated on a chip. Many other ways of studying it require an instrument the size of this room.”

The Nanolog device is made out of carbon, giving it long-lasting performance.

“Carbon is very good stuff if you know how to use it,” McCreery says. “It’s tough and it isn’t fragile. They glue it on the bottom of space shuttles as a heat shield. It’s one of the toughest bonds in mother nature.”

The Wavefunction Overdrive is not the first guitar pedal to use molecular electronics. Ryan Clarke, who goes by Dr. Scientist, a popular boutique pedal maker who originated in Edmonton, first developed The Heisenberg Molecular Overdrive pedal with the help of Bergren and McCreery a few years ago.

“He (Dr. Scientist) was critical in recognizing what we were saying,” Bergren says. “He kind of designed a bunch of different circuits in a package that really let us test it out. We wrote our scientific manuscript largely based on that prototype.”

Bergren and McCreery are not interested in keeping this technology for themselves. In fact, they have shared it with other guitar industry heads like JHS, Boss, and Roland.

“I don’t think we’re interested in holding the technology close to our chests,” Bergren says. “We wanna get it in people’s hands so people can create something with it.”

The Alberta Centre for MNT Products is in the process of developing 400 little package devices that contain the molecular electronics chip and will be distributed to other national labs across the world.

“The ‘tip of the iceberg’ analogy is very reasonable here,” McCreery adds. “Molecules are different animals than silicon. We’re not trying to replace silicon. You’d be nuts to try, but we can make more devices with this technology and not just in the guitar world. More experimenting is needed.”

Besides the Nanolog website, Leprechaun FX is the only retailer selling Nanolog’s Wavefunction Overdrive. Bergren is also working on creating more pedals like a fuzz that will use the technology.

“The possibilities are endless,” he says. “This can go in any guitar pedal circuit, but there are better guitar pedal builders than me. So the idea is for other people to get creative with it.”