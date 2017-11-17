Albertans have often taken it upon themselves to cultivate creativity wherever possible. The Udell Xhibitions gallery has taken the habits of the local artistic elite and given them a room to flex their creative prowess with the new exhibit Made in Alberta. The showcase bolsters numerous artists, from new and upcoming to already established. The exhibit aims to give those in the city an opportunity to see works that wouldn’t normally be seen in Edmonton.

Melissa Lavoie and Andrew Udell operate the exhibit and have curated this show with the specific purpose to show just how expansive Alberta’s artistic roots grow.

“It’s about showing what we have to offer but also giving the opportunity for young artists to have an experience in a gallery,” Lavoie says.

The display was no small feat and required a massive amount of scouting on both Udell and Lavoie’s part. Luckily through the vast amount of showcases in the province and by keeping a sharp eye on social media, the pair were able to acquire an expansive multi-medium display. Lavoie credits the current selection of art available throughout the province based on the seasonal nature of Alberta’s artists.

“I mean what do we do when it’s freezing cold outside? We create,” Lavoie says.

The exhibit displays numerous themes and approaches to art; some of the works play heavily on subject matter that is rather Alberta specific. From the wildlife driven displays of painter Shelby Willis, to the more scrappy and rusty sculptures of Todd Sloane. Made in Alberta aims to cover just as much ground as possible.

“It’s all about Albertan artists coupled with a multitude of Albertan subject matter. It’s a well rounded and a huge showcase of many mediums,” Udell says.

The gallery itself is hoping to utilize this show to not only bring awareness to the province’s art scene but also build upon the legacy of where the gallery is located.

“We’ve had to change from just a pop-up gallery to a now full-time location. Which we love because at the end of the day it’s all about keeping that local ‘mom and pop’ feeling. Especially here on 124th street,” Lavoie says.

“We’ve got a big space here and there’s a lot to fill, there’s much here, from realism to landscape and everything in between,” Udell adds.

With the positive response that the exhibit has already amassed, efforts are being put in place to ensure that the Made in Alberta exhibit will be an annual occurrence. This will hopefully result in a revolving roster of local talent that will be consistently showcased as the years go on.

Udell (who has been working in galleries since he was a teenager) is thrilled with how the exhibit is being received and gives credit where credit is due, shouting the praise of every artist involved in the exhibit.

“There are so many stories to tell from all of the pieces here. Expanding upon that I trust that we’ll get more people involved in the arts here in the province,” he says.