MacEwan on the move

This fall MacEwan University bids farewell to the west-end Centre for the Arts and Communication campus, as the institution ushers in its brand new Centre for Arts and Culture campus downtown.

“I think it’s a significant moment for the institution,” says MacEwan President David Atkinson. “It gives me enormous personal satisfaction to have been involved in making all of this happen. We now have positioned ourselves as a downtown campus and Edmonton’s downtown university, and I think that’s a great achievement.”

Some amenities of the 40,000 m² campus include a proscenium theatre (with fly tower), recital hall, interconnected audio and video performance spaces, an art gallery, black box theatre, dance and rehearsal spaces and two state of the art recording studios. Other additions include an innovation hub, conference space, and a restaurant. Atkinson hopes the fifth floor will become home to the school of business.

The new campus introduces desperately needed classrooms and teaching spaces, which will sometimes be open for public use.

“It’s intended to have a public face to it,” Atkinson says. “It’s fundamentally first and foremost a teaching venue. Obviously when we’re not using it for teaching, all of that space will be available for the community to use in one way or another.”

The Centre for Arts and Culture campus was funded in several different ways. MacEwan used funds collected from the sale of campuses in the south and west sides of the city, as well as other means.

“The institution had been very careful with its money over a number of years and had vantage to accumulate some capital surpluses,” Atkinson says. “Retail is expected to generate some revenue to pay for the building. We are trying to raise money, and of course the government made a contribution of $30 million towards the building.”

The transition for students previously attending the west-end campus may initially be tough. Atkinson says that the benefits of the new facility should help ease the migration.

“There’s going to be, obviously, some things to learn, but we like to believe what the new facility offers is going to far and away make up for any inconvenience,” Atkinson says. “I think having our students from the Faculty of Fine Arts and Communication here on the main campus with other students is certainly something in their best interest.”

Atkinson believes it’s important that the work done at the Centre for Arts and Culture be available for students at the downtown campus. Although the new facility is of the highest caliber, he hopes students understand there will be a transitional period.

“Whenever you open up a facility of this size, there’s going to be hiccups along the way, and I just think that everybody has to be patient,” Atkinson says.

Next on the agenda for MacEwan is a new Students’ Union building. Plans include an inverted L overtop of the Christenson Family Centre for Sport and Wellness.

Atkinson will release the design drawings for that shortly, and hopes to begin construction in the early summer.

