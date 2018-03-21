Low-Rent Insipid Indiana Jonesing

Tomb Raider is all about daddy issues as opposed to the actual tombs

A Swede, trained as a ballerina, takes over a franchise from an American, playing an English archaeologist-adventurer who leapt onto the big screen from a video-game series. A slyly self-conscious take on our multicultural, multi-platform, globalized world? Nope, just a reboot of Tomb Raider, which tries to be all running and romping but instead stays dull and lacklustre.

Helmed by Roar Uthaug (did he land the gig because his name looked like, to studio bosses, a battle-cry followed by a guttural grunt?) and based on the 2013 video-game reboot, this expedition has Lara Croft (Alicia Vikander) as heiress to a corporate-fortune she doesn’t want, because it means admitting her beloved “Daddy” (Dominic West) is dead.

Lara’s slumming it as a courier (a cycle-chase is one of the few sequences here with zip; anyone for Lara Croft, Bike Courier: Door Prizes and Endos?). But when she’s about to sign off on her father’s estate papers, she finds a clue, then cracks a puzzle, leading her to a secret lair in the family mausoleum (talk about putting the crypt in decryption). Soon we’re on a second-rate Tintin adventure to an island in the Devil’s Sea (not far from the Great Pacific trash-vortex, unsurprisingly) and the legendary tomb of Japanese queen Himiko (not to be confused with Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter, based on an urban legend about a Japanese woman who died in Minnesota).

All this low-rent, intrepid Indiana Jonesing-for-adventure is stuffed with poppycock and twaddle: a single copy of a map; an unknown island surrounded by treacherous waters; two Crofts who can’t help but go to the very tomb that they bloody well know (it’s stated three times, in serious, plummy tones) is a Pandora’s Box of blights and frights.

The action-scenes never have much charge, thrill, or peril. The final fight-and-flight, in a Temple of the Doomed, plays like a silly new Olympics-event—the cave-in steeplechase. Vikander gives a few moments some human feeling (mostly pain or anguish) but Tomb Raider, a.k.a. Lara Croft Resolves Her Daddy Issues, seems most intent on clankily setting up a new franchise for this knock-down, dragged-out snore fest.