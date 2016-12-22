Louder and a little more wild

After a morning of television tapings, Royal Tusk reconvene at their Whyte Avenue studio to listen to their latest demos—and peruse their collection of vintage video games. Despite releasing their raucous full-length album DealBreaker this past summer, the band already has 10 to 12 songs waiting for a potential 2017 release.

“People go through music quickly, you should always be releasing stuff these days,” says lead vocalist/guitarist Daniel Carriere. “That’s—to me—the benefit of having Spotify, is you can keep giving people music.”

The new tracks continue Royal Tusk’s musical progression, with even grittier arrangements than on DealBreaker. Carriere explains it’s their mutual love for a powerful guitar sound that guides them.

“We’ve kind of gone through an evolution of playing alternative and more modern rock,” Carriere says. “Then we started writing DealBreaker and realized we wanted to play more guitar and we really just wanted to play heavy music. Even more when we recorded DealBreaker, we’re like ‘fuck, we love playing guitar.’ It’s just getting louder really, and a little more wild.”

The accolades continue to stream in for Royal Tusk, as they were recently included in Buzzfeed and Spotify Canada’s ’17 Artists To Watch Out For In 2017.’

“Spotify’s been in our corner kind of since the very beginning, which is really cool,” says drummer Calen Stuckel. “They’ve been putting us on the good playlists and that’s kind of what’s been getting the ball rolling, as far as getting people in other countries listening to our band.”

Spotify’s reach partly influenced their upcoming 2017 tour schedule. Royal Tusk will hit Europe and the UK this spring followed by summer dates in the US. After a summer of promoting the latest record—touring with Collective Soul and performing at several festivals—the guys took time off between September and December.

Their upcoming show at The Starlite Room will be their first headlining show in Edmonton since the record was released in May. Royal Tusk will play hits off their 2014 EP, Mountain, and plenty of tracks from their breakthrough DealBreaker. As a special treat, they’ll also be pulling out a brand new track from the demos they’ve been preparing.

“I think the stuff we’re writing now is actually more challenging,” Stuckel says of the new material. “And it’s crazy because DealBreaker was a challenging record for us, musically. We came back from the studio after recording that and we came to play them for the first time and we were like ‘whoa, these songs are pretty tough.’ Now we’re able to play them well, and with the new songs, we’re experiencing that again.”

Their latest single from DealBreaker, “Soon,” displays that tight knit chemistry. They continually push one another for the best take possible as they’ve grown comfortable in their roles. Stuckel acknowledges they’re still growing as a unit but after a solid year, 2017 is looking even brighter.

“It’s been a learning experience the whole way through,” Stuckel says. “I feel like we’ve accomplished a lot, a lot of big things happened. I mean this year in general was kind of a shit year for everybody on a worldwide scale, but I feel like for the band it was a solid year.”

Fri., Dec. 23 (8 pm)

Royal Tusk: A Christmas Bash

Starlite Room, $20

Lee Butler

lee@vueweekly.com