Looking back on a great year in film

A fantabulous year, reeling from German dramedy and Iranian chiller to Brazilian animation and Chilean documentary. These are my 15 for ’16.

Not-so-straight stories

Carol (Todd Haynes)

An exquisite objet d’amour, inlaid with brocades of noir. The texture, feel, and look of desire—pungent, bittersweet—confect this re-envisioning of Patricia Highsmith’s 1952 novel. Longing swirls with despair as Cate Blanchett’s title-character, her composure so certain and so fragile by turns, clings to her sense of self with a fierce nobility; Rooney Mara’s Therese is an innocent, defiantly eager to grow up.

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)

Intimacy and tenderness, simmering in Miami’s heat and light, brush up against each other and pull away, over and over, in Barry Jenkins’ triptych through one boy-to-teen-to-man’s life. Its splendour lies in the careful, steady, but hushed uncovering of Chiron’s inner-ness, his deepest desires and aches.

Horrors, re-imagined

Son of Saul (László Nemes)

Trudging and shuffling and keeping our head down close to Sonderkommando worker Saul Austerländer (Géza Röhrig), we’re half-numbed and all-surrounded by the Nazi-ordered chaos, steady fear, and ongoing mass-murder of Auschwitz. Engulfing, appalling, excoriating.

Tower (Keith Maitland)

The unreal is turned inside-out—the first American campus mass-murder, re-documented by rotoscope animation—as survivors of the UT-Austin tower-sniper’s shooting, from interview-footage or recorded for this film, emerge from their ’60s selves. Instants of fear, resoluteness, poise, and sorrow overlap, chorus-like, as the everyday is caught for a moment, out-of-time, by the unimaginable.

Under the Shadow (Babak Anvari)

The winds of the Iran-Iraq war bring a waking nightmare in this psycho-political-horror. A delirium-allegory, feverishly haunted by women’s oppression and a sense of abandonment, as the cracking walls of their apartment close djinn on a newly ostracized mother and her daughter.

Family matters

Toni Erdmann (Maren Ade)

Tomfoolery tangles with loneliness in this comedy-drama, warmly clowning about with a cold, macho corporate culture. Ade tickles and teases scenes of waggish father and workaholic daughter out to melancholy, surreal, or beguilingly droll lengths. Rattles and roars us out of the ruts of a schmoozing business-consultant world.

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

Past and present griefs echo, howling through this winter’s tale, as one doleful, self-punishing man’s buffeted by yet another loss, then befuddled and beset by his teen-nephew. Moments of humour can slant or tilt in; there’s so much raffishness and spark to all the ragged, care-worn lives here, as people just try to do their damned best.

Odd couples

45 Years (Andrew Haigh)

This short story-like study of a marriage suddenly teetering on the abyss see-saws us through the shifting moods of one couple over six days in the Norfolk countryside. Deep-aching wounds and resentments are framed with an unshakeable hand and penetrating eye.

The Pearl Button (Patricio Guzmán)

A poetic-philosophical cine-essay, awash in sorrow. Ruminating on the extermination of natives in and around his country’s vast southern waters, Guzmán returns us to the disappearances of so many by Pinochet’s regime—especially Chileans dropped into the ocean, to sink into the deep. This sea-and-sky companion to the stars-and-desert voyage of Nostalgia for the Light (2010) caps a deeply elegiac duology.

Exiles

Taxi (Jafar Panahi)

The director-turned-driver wheels us through self-reflexivity and self-reflection as he taxis Iranians from all walks of life. While shifting gears between allusions to his films and allegories for his artistic-suppression (thievery, execution, confinement), he slips in a scene where his cab-cam catches his niece filming a boy stealing some cash as a wedding photographer films newlyweds. And so love, money, opportunity, and mise en abyme all meet for one marvellous moment in a corner of Tehran.

The Witch: A New-England Folktale (Robert Eggers)

A stew of religious devotion, with blood-drops of Grimm tales and dark inklings of Salem, boils and bubbles . . . until epiphany meets ecstasy. A Puritan family, banished to the wilderness, is beset by impure thoughts, horrid suspicions, and the plague of doubt. Eggers discovers a glinting, sharp suspense in the otherworldliness of a past where faith in good and evil is held above all, like a hatchet, ready to strike.

Questioning quests

Boy & the World (Alê Abreu)

This riotous, child-expressionist work of social (sur)realism whirls kaleidoscopically through Brazilian history, rural-urban tensions, rapacious capitalism, and modern life’s babble and bustle. Epic, politically resonant, fantastically playful animation.

The Red Turtle (Michael Dudok de Wit)

Wordless, this delicate eco-fable is crystalline in its prismatic parable of reciprocity—we humans, surviving on the earth, must take from and give to nature, as it does with us. Glowing with awe, wonder, and mystery, it seems like an eons-old tale told by firelight.

Tongue-twisting & genre-bending

Arrival (Denis Villeneuve)

Lyrical, eerie sci-fi sublime, concerned with translation and time and grief, but so wondrous-strange because of its sly use of film-language: jump cuts, dream-sequences, voiceover, special-effects. A Cassandra story; a tale of first-contact; a potently personal trek toward the stars.

Hell or High Water (David Mackenzie)

Spittle-quick, plains-dry dialogue and bursts of crazed action spur this neo-western—all about Texas highway-robbery: of land, folk who’ve been poor so long it’s like a “disease”, and lives—along one winding, dusty, sun-slashed road.

Honourable Mentions

Hail, Caesar!, with its comic commingling of belief and studio-spectacle in ’51 Hollywood back lots. Fire at Sea, cross-cutting searingly between Lampedusa’s natives and refugees en route to the Italian island. The bitter romance of social-realist folk-tale Ixcanul. The visual poetry of American Honey. Amazonia tale Embrace of the Serpent, where belief-systems and cultures coil hissingly around each other. Mustang, with its coltish sisters trying to break free of their patriarchal prison. The strange, swaying spell of The Fits. Rams, a winter’s tale of horns-locking brothers. Love & Friendship, Austen & Stillman style.