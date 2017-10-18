After six years Flogging Molly is back with its newest release

Flogging Molly is a band that can turn two complete strangers into best friends as they thrash-dance to the jovial sounds of Celtic punk.

The seven-piece band has been around for more than 20 years, and this past summer released its sixth album, Life Is Good. Guitarist and vocalist Dennis Casey reflects on the band’s legacy and success each time they go on tour.

“Chemistry makes a great band and it’s a second family for us now,” Casey says. “All our lives have been shaped by this band. We all met our spouses and now there’s 10 kids involved in the whole thing.”

But, it wasn’t all sunshine and roses. During the recording process of Life Is Good, Casey and lead songwriter David King had both lost loved ones.

“Dave’s mother passed away and my father passed away, so the realization on certain aspects of life were more prevalent on this record,” Casey says.

Those “certain aspects of life” are why the band named the album and title track Life Is Good.

“It’s kind of a satire,” he says. “Life isn’t always good, but sometimes it is, so calling the album that kind of plays with it.”

The album’s cover reflects that sentiment, featuring a black and white photo of a little boy flipping off the viewer. It’s innocence meets harsh reality.

“It seems like every kid, from infant to toddler, seems to mimic or unintentionally give somebody the finger,” Casey says. “It was Dave’s idea to put it on the album cover. I think he did that because with the impression of Life Is Good people usually think of champagne, yachts, rock ‘n’ roll, but the cover puts it more in perspective of what it’s really saying.”

As with all of Flogging Molly’s albums, Life Is Good is filled with songs that touch on Irish history, poverty, love, and death.

The most obvious reference is the song “The Hand of John L. Sullivan,” a romping barn-burner about the famous bare-knuckle boxer.

“He was sort of the first celebrity in those days, so to speak,” Casey says. “People just wanted to shake his hand. The song is kind of a tribute and testament to my dad as well. In the last part, Dave sings, ‘Jim Casey is my name,’ which kind of immortalizes him.”

Life Is Good was recorded in Ireland at Grouse Lodge Studios, just like its successful 2011 album, Float. The location is very important to Flogging Molly.

“It’s a studio in the middle of nowhere and it’s very secluded. You have to have all the food brought in and they have a pub connected to the studio, so we’d retreat there after recording,” Casey says. “You’re surrounded by farms so there will be ducks or cows walking around while you’re recording. I think Dave really gets inspired by it. You know, being back home.”

