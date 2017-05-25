Leadership college clearly a failure

Lack of approval process for opulent extremes proves unsustainable

Imagine for a moment how you would react if Alberta’s NDP government provided $35 million for a handful of elite students to receive lectures and instruction on ‘leadership’ from folks with close ideological ties to the government. Now imagine that, in addition to the lectures and instruction, a new building and residence was built to house those students and their activities, with luxurious fixtures and common rooms far beyond any other university residence.

Well, you don’t actually have to imagine it, because it is exactly what Alberta’s Conservative government did in 2014, at a time when post-secondary budgets across the province were being trimmed due to a series of funding cuts.

The project in question is the Peter Lougheed Leadership College (PLLC), a collaboration between the University of Alberta and the Banff Centre. At the U of A, plans for the program include accepting up to 125 students a year and providing them two years of lectures and mentorship by successful Alberta business people, politicians, and academics (or what others might call wealthy conservatives). It also includes a brand new residence on the U of A campus which includes an industrial kitchen, beautiful fixtures including a reported quarter-million-dollar fireplace, and a monthly residence charge that almost doubles what other residences on campus cost.

The PLLC’s first cohort of 45 students is set to graduate this year, with the second and third groups already selected. Not one has reached the anticipated size of 125, despite numerous extended application deadlines and even financial enticements. The new residence, Peter Lougheed Hall, is set to open the first week of June.

At the U of A, the PLLC was largely a vanity project spearheaded by former President Indira Samasekera, and rushed through the necessary approvals pretty much every step of the way. The initiative was structured in such a way that those approvals were able to bypass the thorough academic oversight and scrutiny usually required by the creation of new programs, with the result being significant push-back and ongoing criticism of the project by many U of A students and faculty.

On the occasion of the completion of the building and imminent graduation of the first student group, the U of A released a report it had commissioned from Peter Mackinnon, a former president of the University of Saskatchewan and recent interim president of Athabasca University, to assess the PLLC progress thus far.

Mackinnon’s findings were fairly clear and unequivocal. He managed to find some positive things to say, like the fact that PLLC closely aligns with the U of A’s strategic plan (a plan that was largely written by many of the same administrators who originally pushed the project through to completion.) He also commented positively on the “evident commitment and esprit de corps” within the college, which apparently means everyone at the college gets along and likes each other. Neither one of those is a particularly strong endorsement of the project’s work to this point.

On the other hand, Mackinnon’s concerns about the PLLC were much more meaningful. Top among these is what he calls a “long-term sustainability problem.” Here, he does not mince words. The university has been unable to secure the level of funding it had hoped for the college, and in his assessment, “quite simply, as seen from 2016, the college is not sustainable.” It turns out funds that were initially meant to be endowed are being used instead to pay annual bills for the college and cover the cost of the building, meaning that they are quickly running out.

Mackinnon also highlights other issues like the fact PLLC students are unlikely to be able to afford to live in the new residence because of the premium cost of the rooms, and the fact the $10,000 awards offered to students as enticements to take the program are completely unsustainable. He also identifies that the larger university community seems to have almost no interest or stake in the success of the PLLC, something he calls a “lack of equity in the college.” Who would have thought the program designed and propelled from the president’s office that bypassed all the usual collegial governance and collaborative design processes and serves less than 0.5 percent of the U of A’s student population would have trouble getting buy-in from the larger campus community?

The PLLC’s Vice-Principal, Martin Ferguson-Pell, provided a response to Mackinnon’s report that tries to sugar-coat the problems and defend the work of the PLLC, but it is weak and unconvincing.

The only hope going forward is that the Alberta government take Mackinnon’s findings to heart and put an end to this failed experiment in leadership training. The resources and energy going into this project on an annual basis could be much better spent supporting existing leadership, public engagement, and community service projects across campus that are having a genuine impact and serving a much broader segment of the university.

Peter Lougheed himself believed leadership was fundamentally about community and public interest, not elite isolation. Closing the PLLC would be the best way for the university and the government to truly honour that legacy.