LAPTOp mixes to full-band fixes

Bonobo talks cultural transparency, songwriting styles and latest album Migration

British DJ/multi-instrumentalist, Bonobo—also known as Simon Green—creates music laced with atmospheric discovery.

His method of mixing sampling and sound creation is en que with his current mood or head space.

“I grew up with stuff like A Tribe Called Quest, that was taking and flipping samples of jazz and funk,” Green says. “I used to be in guitar bands as well, so I would mix those elements together. But now I’m recording more. I’m no longer taking sections of music and looping it.”

As with all of his records, Green’s latest, Migration, is drenched in lucid instrumentation, featuring piano, keyboards, saxophones, strings, guitar, bass, vibraphone, and more.

“A lot of the instrumentation is light, so I’m playing it myself or working with a string section,” Green says.

He doesn’t just create standard electronic beats that go “wub wub wub,” Bonobo develops refined soundscapes.

“It’s a different universe really,” he says. “I don’t really engage in the dynamic of drops and bass in dubstep. If you drew a sort of Venn diagram, I guess I would meet right in the middle.”

Much of Migration was written during a period of non-stop touring. This left Green quite displaced without a permanent home for close to a year. Though this could serve as a detriment for songwriting creativity, it was the exact opposite for Green.

“I was writing music on the laptop in airports or hotel rooms, and I found that sort of environment was quite creative,” Green says. “You’re stimulated by the world constantly, rather than a non-changing studio environment. If you go out and play a gig and you still have the club ringing in your ears in the morning, that’s a valid headspace to write some music in.”

Migration’s narrative theme is loosely based on the exodus of culture, a topic that has followed Green for a number of years since his move to the U.S. from the U.K.

“It’s not as direct as me moving from one place to the other, but the movement of culture generally,” Green says. “You have people’s direction affecting generations to come, and their landscapes will change. Migration deals with the transparency of people and culture really.”

Listening to Migration from start to finish is a visual experience as well. The music leaves the listener to their own imagination, much like previous Bonobo records like Black Sands and The North Borders.

One single off of Migration, “Kerala,” features a music video directed by the well known English director, Bison. The video has a woman essentially trapped in a universe that replays her walking progress over and over again. (Think of someone being trapped in a GIF while supernatural occurrences take place in the background.)

“The central thing is supposed to be such a distraction that it trips you up from all the weird stuff,” Green says. “It’s quite a jolting editing style and it’s kind of a bit much for people. I think that was kind of the idea, to create a bit of unease in people.”

The live show in Edmonton will also be filled with visual splendor, especially since Green will be backed up by a full band, as opposed to playing an individual DJ set.

“I write the music on the laptop … and then six months later I have to learn to play it live with the band,” he says. “It’s really a process experimenting and playing some stuff live.

This may also be the last time to see Bonobo perform live for some time.

“I’ve been doing this for 17 years and I think after this tour I’m gonna have a break,” Green says. “I feel like if I don’t stop for a bit, I’ll be burnt out and I don’t want that.”

