Kelly Oxford’s cross platform influence

The world is with you

Turning your social media presence into a book is tough. First off, you don’t really have a story arc, a functional climax or a fundamental story line.

Also, who really cares about you if your title is ‘social media influencer,’ especially when a canine’s erection can share that title (@dogboner)? But, this isn’t about some bored smart-ass with a Hootsuite account.

Los Angeles resident (via Edmonton) Kelly Oxford’s second book When You Find Out the World Is Against You: And Other Funny Memories About Awful Moments goes beyond the tweets and memes and hashtags, to bring a contemporary perspective on the modern writer.

She draws on her strengths of both emotional and tangible memory to paint her scenes. Oxford shares not by over-sharing, but by being honest about what she has felt or feels. Be it anxiety, insecurity, fear … Oxford’s tone has the air of a one on one conversation, rather than that of a person bellowing one-liners into the worldwide abyss.

With what I’ve previously said about the novel not having an arc or story line, I don’t have a problem with focusing on the final chapter, as there really isn’t anything to spoil or give away. Also, it is more of an historic footnote than a traditional spoiler. Here is a table setting quote by Oxford:

“I’m engulfed in a feeling, a sensation. My body is drowning in it. That feeling is white-hot rage,” she writes.

Usually, when this feeling comes over someone while they are online, the smart thing to do is for them to turn off their computer, put the lid back on the Jack Daniels, crawl under some blankets, and wait to see what channel their mind television chooses to put on. But in this situation, hearing President Donald Trump’s famous ‘grab her by the pussy’ quote, Oxford’s reaction is purposefully engaging, and like her book; poignant and frank.

Oxford tweets, “Women, tweet me your first assaults. They aren’t just stats. I’ll go first. Old man on city bus grabs my pussy and smiles at me. I’m 12.”

To some, this may be a meh situation. But Oxford has close to 800,000 followers on Twitter.

It was retweeted more than 13,000 times and replied to over 15,000—not counting the #NotOkay hashtag she attached to follow-up tweets. Oxford states more than three million women have shared stories with her using said hashtag. Of the replies, the bulk of the women were pre-teen when they were first assaulted.

It is within this chapter that Oxford’s connection to the present is galvanized. Her voice is of the moment. Sure, there are other strong chapters (remembering the infamous Black Friday tornado, her hilarious summer camp experience in the first chapter), but it is the final chapter that Oxford’s style is most clear.

Yes, to some social media is therapy; to others, it is a way to keep writing everyday. And even further, to a lot of people social media is a form of real time diary (all fictions aside).

Oxford’s The World is Against You is all of these things and much more. It is her way of connecting to a world she sometimes feels far too disconnected from with insight and humanity.

Thurs., May 4 (7 pm)

Newcap Radio Stage at West Edmonton Mall

When You Find Out the World Is Against You: And Other Funny Memories About Awful Moments

Written by Kelly Oxford

Published by Harper Collins

Trent Wilkie

trentw@vueweekly.com