Jungle at the Commonwealth

Edmonton became the jungle on Wednesday night, as rock ’n’ roll fans had to pinch themselves down at Commonwealth Stadium before seeing one of the most talked about, and highly anticipated performances of the year. Rock megastars Guns N’ Roses graced the heart of Edmonton with a tour that nobody ever thought would happen, and sure enough, delivered a show that nobody will ever forget.

Featuring original members—Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan—GNR rolled out an arsenal of hits and a handful of covers throughout the duration of the near three-hour-long set. Each member displayed their musical prowess in some form or another, flexing their masterful musicianship muscles when the time was right. Between Rose’s exuberant behaviour on stage and the magic that would erupt from Slash’s guitar during key solos, the performance kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

Despite previous mishaps with start times earlier in their career, and to the surprise of skeptics, the stadium came alive just shy of their start time of 7:30 pm. An outpour of whoops and hollers rumbled amongst the sold out audience as a voice came through the PA, introducing the band while mentioning, “You wanted the best, but Gretzky couldn’t make it.” Promptly, the band boomed into “It’s So Easy,” followed by “Mr. Brownstone,” and “Chinese Democracy”—immediately grabbing their crowd’s attention.

There was a lack of typical frontman stage banter on Rose’s behalf, making the majority of the set seem to all swirl into one song—it was vastly made up by dancing with his microphone stand. Rose’s boisterous outfit changes, and the laps he seemed to run back and forth on stage, resulted in his performance being quite physical. Countering him were Slash and Duff, who both marched around from one side of the stage to the other.

GNR jogged through their massive discography, delving deep into their more ‘in-your-face’ songs. This included classic radio ballads and a few covers into the mix of their hefty set—AC/DC’s “Whole Lotta Rosie,” Misfits’ “Attitude,” and Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.” The latter paid homage to the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, and had the whole stadium singing along with their cell phones and lighters held up high.

Regardless of the seemingly inflated 31-song set, Edmontonians appeared to be having the time of their lives in the late-August heat. Although this was (potentially) a once in a life time experience that seemed to have come and gone much too fast, Edmonton felt like a real “Paradise City” with the help of Guns N’ Roses, even if it was just for one night.