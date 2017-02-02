Julie Doiron on writing with Cancer Bats and Eamon McGrath

At first glance, pairing Julie Doiron with a few members of the hardcore group Cancer Bats and Edmonton-born musician Eamon McGrath may seem like a curious combination. A contemporary Acadian musician, Doiron got her start in the indie band, Eric’s Trip. The group gained notoriety by becoming the first Canadian band signed to Sub Pop Records in Seattle.

Since her time in Eric’s Trip, Doiron has released a handful of solo albums, ripe with beautifully written lyrics and multifarious guitar textures from tender to grating. Now, with Julie & The Wrong Guys, Doiron has stepped out of her solo comfort zone to learn the art of co-writing music and say new things with her lyrics.

“I was just coming out of a phase where I wasn’t feeling inspired for awhile. I felt like I didn’t want to write and I didn’t know what I wanted to say,” she says. “Even with this new recording with The Wrong Guys … initially when we were going to get together I was quite nervous because I’ve never co-written. I felt like because these guys are so awesome I was feeling safe enough to say a lot of the things I guess I wasn’t saying.”

Doiron is magnetic and humble despite her decades of experience and talent. Her authenticity is endearing and inspiring at the same time. It’s, potentially, one of the reasons why Julie & The Wrong Guys came together so naturally.

Doiron was introduced to Mike Peters and Jaye R. Schwarzer (of Cancer Bats) through a mutual friend and McGrath volunteered to play guitar. Everything seemed to come together quickly, although the band mostly played one-off shows. When Peters returned to his hometown of Winnipeg and Doiron moved back to New Brunswick in 2012, practice and shows were put on hold for awhile.

Last October, Peters invited the band to his family’s cabin at Red Rock Lake, Manitoba to write. Doiron was quick to express her trepidation in co-writing in this setting, but found reassurance from her new bandmates. The result is a full length album slated for release later this year.

“I think the record is pretty unique. I don’t really know what it sounds like,” she says. “It was a really natural and easy process to work together. There’s absolutely nothing forced about this project whatsoever. Some stuff sounds really ’90s and some of it is kind of moody. It’s a very special record and I think the next one will be special, too.”

Fri., Feb. 3

w/ Slates and Feed Dogs

The Needle, $15 at the door

Brittany Rudyck

music@vueweekly.com