Jazz artist Ellen Doty weaves her musical storytelling

Modesty and simplicity

The building blocks of emotion in music can often stem from collaboration and cooperation with other artists or within the mind of the musician. Calgary-based jazz musician Ellen Doty uses this idea as her bedrock, providing a passionate sound while simultaneously transcending genre restrictions.

Doty’s style comes from a place of warmth and moxie. Her first album Gold, released back in 2014, provided a flourish of sound, tinkering with folk and pop. Openness to a variety of influences came from Doty’s own personal love of collaboration and willingness to take risks.

“Just the experience of seeing other people write and work has become a huge part of what I like to do,” says Doty.

Her musical development has grown over the years, while not allowing herself to be tied down to the conventions one genre would limit.

“It was hard to pick a strict genre, so I chose to put the influences I wanted into my music,” she says. “It’s important to create a sound that connects to me and who I am. For a long time I was afraid of getting that personal with my music.”

Doty’s musical themes span topics of friendship, death, heartbreak and her own personal struggle with her diagnosis of Ankylosing Sponylitis, a systemic autoimmune disease, which at one point took a toll on her lifestyle as a touring musician.

“There have been lots of ups and downs,” she explains. “There are some painful days but then it just becomes part of your story and who you are. These are things I don’t want to forget or regret.”

However, Doty makes touring and work on a new album her priority. She is shifting focus in her upcoming work to incorporate a streamlined sound that focuses less on jazz while staying true to storytelling.

“There’s so much production in music today and I wanted to do the opposite of that. It’s a very raw sound and that’s on purpose,” she says.

Doty will be performing with renowned saxophonist Eli Bennett, who is known for his solo work and collaboration with the jazz-funk powerhouse Five Alarm Funk. Bennett’s saxophone will be playing harmony alongside Doty’s vocals, resulting in a layered, high-energy performance.

Her nature to weave personal stories with other artists is a definitive aspect of her sound and style. She aims to continue growing as a musician and looks forward to what is on the horizon in the future.

“As an artist you learn to live simply and you realize you don’t need a lot and happiness isn’t about having a lot. My music is definitely reflection of who I am and what kind of mark I want to leave,” she says.

Fri., June 2nd (8 pm)

Ellen Doty w/ Eli Bennett

Yardbird Suite, $12

Jake Pesaruk

Music@vueweekly.com