Jacob Amon isn’t paying any attention to politics. He’s focused on creating.

Jacob Amon was an artist for a long time before he showed anyone his work.

He moved to Canada from Sudan at 17, and remembers having the itch to create then. At the time he was creating as a way of perpetuating an internal dialogue.

Now, the multidisciplinary artist is working on a set of 20 visual arts pieces focused on settlement and newcomers in Edmonton, and recently received a Cultural Diversity in the Arts project grant and an Edmonton Artists’ Trust Fund award.

For Amon, art is about education— self education, worldly education, whatever. It’s about learning outside and inside.

“I’m always thinking internally and talking to myself about it and how I relate to it,” he says. “A lot of my work is abstract and for me [its meaning] is all there, I can see it … sometimes I explain it to people.”

As for what is going on south of the border, Amon says he doesn’t really pay attention to politics. He’s focused solely on creating.

“I try to keep my art pure from other things,” Amon explains. “Art, in general though, always has it’s own meaning. We can create something that [people] can relate to, something going on, politics or what not. But I believe it is meant to overcome all that, to stand alone and be positive. Yes, I could create a piece that displays a negative scene, but the idea of looking at this negative, unpleasant image… I believe the idea is to teach us, to make us aware. As an artist, I look at a negative piece and I can get a lot of positive things out of it.”

He’s also focused on learning the business side of art, and tackling the practical problem of reaching an audience. He’s currently in the process of developing a website.

While Amon is excited to show his work to more people, he’s also not sure what to expect.

“I’m sharing my art with the world,” he says, and laughs, seeming a little embarrassed. “I just do art. I never tried to make it a professional thing. That is why now, I’m just realizing that is an area to grow.”



Editor’s note: This profile is the second in a series highlighting Edmonton artists and cultural contributors from the seven countries involved in the now suspended United States travel ban.

If you have suggestions for this series, please send them to arts@vueweekly.com.