Isolated Oceans

Molly Rankin forged most of Antisocialites in an abandoned classroom on Toronto Island

Molly Rankin, the lead singer and songwriter of Toronto’s dream-pop group Alvvays, decided she needed some personal island time to finish up the band’s sophomore album Antisocialites. After touring the debut album for three years with her bandmates, Rankin felt strung-out and wanted some quality alone time—her breeding ground for creative writing.

To find it, she spent the better part of two weeks alone on Toronto Island, a place where cars are banned.

“I usually work better by myself,” she says. “Sometimes it’s good to get away from your comfort zone and be bored, and not have constant stimuli. I usually write on the shore just by humming random melodies or going for long walks and basically finding places where no one is.”

While on Toronto Island she sculpted the bulk of Antisocialites in an abandoned classroom.

“It was perfect. Bare bones with a chalkboard and a huge drafting table where I could set all my instruments and my mixing board and some pedals,” she says.

Rankin’s longing for escapism and isolation is certainly present within Antisocialites. During the opening track “In Undertow,” her high falsetto meshes with a jangly synth line and is met with shoegaze guitar chords. The song has a tendency to echo and eventually fade off in bits, giving the musical representation of isolation. Rankin sums up this feeling nicely by singing the line “there’s no turning back, no turning back, no turning back, after what’s transpired.”

“I had already escaped by this point,” she says. “I think the first record was me striving to be a part of something and I felt pretty removed from my comfort zone. This album, I tried to escape and have a little bit more distance from everyone of everything.”

The one recurring theme that followed the Alvvays sound since day one has been the motif of water—Rankin usually sings metaphors about lonely streams, lakes or oceans and the guitar is dripping in an aqua phase tone.

“I’m from Cape Breton and the boys are from Prince Edward Island, so growing up we were always surrounded by water,” Rankin says. “I’m sure it has a large effect on where my mind was at. Space and water to me have this endless possibility factor of wonder and I’m often intrigued by those two.”

Usually, an Alvvays track’s lyrics are rooted within an imaginative story that Rankin weaves and reflects upon. Yet, she sings the lyrics in a nostalgic tone as if the story is one of her own. She’s not the kind of artist to sing about personal history, giving a modern fairytale vibe to the band’s music.

“I was told that I refer to telephones quite a bit,” she laughs. “I guess people don’t use landlines anymore, but I think songs can come from any perspective; same with performance—you should be able to be somebody else on stage or when you’re making music.”

Thu., Mar. 29 (9 pm) and Fri., Mar. 30 (9 pm)

Alvvays w/ Frankie Rose, and Labcoast

Starlite Room

$20