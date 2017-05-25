Into the mind of a madman

The Preacher, the Princess and a Crow is a frenzy of dark dialogue

We all have demons that haunt us and coerce us into acts some people in society consider “evil.” These instances could be small, such as bolting through a red light or purposefully underpricing an item in your shopping bag.

Unfortunately for some, these demons are much more malevolent and can contort a mind to the point of insanity.

Local playwright Nicole Moeller’s newest play The Preacher, the Princess and a Crow may sound like a gallant medieval tale set in a mystical fairy land, but the setting is a dilapidated apartment plastered with conspiracy theory maps and ambiguous pictures.

Pacing around the room is a ragged, perturbed, preacher named Jasper (Steve Pirot). Jasper goes through various convulsions spouting religious rhetoric about wanting to be saved from the Crow, a presence tormenting and possessing his mind to commit immoral sins.

He feels constantly mocked by another preacher outside on the street corner of his apartment and consistently doubts the plans of his lord. A televangelist, cloaked under static feedback, advises Jasper to remain vigilant, but faithful.

Even after seeking help from various physicians, Jasper is told that he is “physically fine.”

Pirot’s performance of Jasper is remarkable. How one human being has the stamina to dash across the room and burn through a variety of religious verse and topics without skipping a beat for at least an hour is beyond me.

While he circles the room, Jasper constantly pulls his hair and vigorously scratches his unkempt beard. His madman eyes stare at the audience, screaming for a remedy. You can’t help but feel pity for him.

Pirot’s movements on stage also seemed to agitate many of the audience members. While watching his sporadic orations, many people seemed to scratch their face, rustle their hair, or realign themselves within their seats. Much like Jasper, they couldn’t keep still.

You don’t even have to believe in the biblical verse Jasper preaches to be intrigued. That’s not the point. The point is that we all have ways to hide our shame and pain. Jasper’s just happens to be the compulsion to vent devout christian speech.

The only criticism is that Jasper’s monologues can drag on to the point of exhaustion. The audience is never really given a chance to breathe and digest the information they just learned. Although, Pirot does a good job of raising the register of his voice for certain words, making up for some of the absurdity. I mean, we are dealing with the mind of a madman.

The fact that most of the play’s dialogue is written in rhymes and alliteration is alluring, making the philosophical and complex topics Jasper shouts easily digestible. Pirot also acts as different characters to move the plot along. The most important is his niece, the Princess.

Her character leads Jasper on whimsical quests that distract him from the sinister Crow that lurks in the shadows of his mind.

Jasper’s solace with the Princess is constantly cut short by the Crow leaving you to wonder, will he ever be truly free?

Thu., May 25 and Sat., May 27

The Preacher, the Princess, and a Crow

Backstage Theatre, pay what you will

Stephan Boissonneault

