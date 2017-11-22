Indefinite closure of The Needle Vinyl Tavern

The uncertain future of The Needle Vinyl Tavern has left ripples through the Edmonton music community and beyond. After a former employee of The Needle, Brittany Rudyck, left her job in the wake of mismanagement of alleged sexual harassment by owners and a potentially toxic new hire, a barrage of trumpeting opinions surfaced on social media. The undetermined closure has been connected to threats made against multiple staff—one of which threatens to burn down the establishment with staff inside.

As with most situations, there are multiple views. Some express lament for the indefinite closure of the venue, as it was known for bringing some of the best talents to Edmonton, while others see it as deserved for improper regard for employee safety and health.

While there is optimism that these allegations and aftermath will create a new normal in the service, music and entertainment industries, the result is still unknown. The outcome lies directly in how we respond.

This has left many torn about the issue. Many want to see sexual harassment finally taken seriously, but fear to join a mob of dehumanizing behaviour that has already taken place.

But there is hope for progress. A group of Edmonton musicians who boycotted the venue after the sexual harassment allegations surfaced is holding a benefit concert at The Buckingham on Sunday night, with all proceeds going to the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton.

Vue Weekly is committed to bringing updated coverage as the ongoing events unfold.

– Vue Weekly Staff