Inaugural AfroFest aims to set a vibrant tone

Arts, folklore, cuisine, passionate music, and gorgeous dress—Africa is replete with vibrant and distinct cultures not only along its national boundaries, but its smaller tribal ones as well. When you get right down to it, Alberta should’ve had an AfroFest a long time ago.

Though there are already similar festivals in Montreal, Toronto, and Regina, we’ve yet to see such a big and bright celebration of African culture in this province. Festival organizers, with support from Edmonton’s African community, are hoping to change that and not only make AfroFest a success, but a yearly one at that.

“We have about six committees, and about five sub-committees and the total number of all the people at work in all the committees is about 50 people,” says AfroFest’s producer, Frankline Agbor. “It’s a very exciting time in the community and a lot of people want to be involved. They are supporters of the festival and they want to see it happen. They want to be part of history.”

Thirty of the city’s young artists have been given the opportunity to showcase their

talents for the inaugural festival. A few of the draws include music, poetry, comedy, fashion, and an art exhibition.

The other major draw is, of course, the cooking. Injera, a flatbread from Ethiopia, and Ugali, a dough-like dish from Uganda, are just a couple of the national foods that will be offered. For the kids, there is also face painting and storytelling. At 12 pm on Sunday, a parade representing more than 50 different African nations is featured.

“The atmosphere—that’s what I’m looking forward to,” says Arigo Dut, performing poet, MacEwan graduate, and owner of Dut Designs. “We had auditions, that’s how I got to become a performer, and it turned into a party. It turned into everybody supporting one another. You know when people just sit and judge? No, we were dancing for people who were singing so we can hype them up.”

Dut, who is a South Sudanese-Canadian, came to Canada as a refugee when she was six years old. She says the point of the festival isn’t just about showing Alberta what its African population has to offer, it’s about bringing the whole community together.

“The African community here is really supportive,” says Dut. “Each of our communities like South Sudanese, we all come together. Whenever there’s somebody that’s coming here to immigrate, those communities find a place, but we’ve never really found a place where like everyone can come together. That’s why AfroFest is such a huge accomplishment.”

Dut says the main reason for AfroFest is unity. Between the pains made by organizers to represent so many distinct cultural traditions from such a large landmass, and the enthusiasm with which they speak about them, AfroFest is already making a strong case for a return to Churchill Square next year.

“I can say that we are excited to share the rich, diverse, and inviting African culture with Edmonton, and we invite proudly Edmontonians to come and share the culture with us,” says Agbor. “To show Edmonton as a diverse capital of Canada.”

AfroFest

Sat., June 3 (12 pm-10 pm) and Sun., June 4 (12 pm-6 pm)

Sir Winston Churchill Square

Lucas Provencher

Arts@vueweekly.com