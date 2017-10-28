In the Box: You Better Move On

Two losses on the road for the hometown team and a big win against the stupid Stars (90s rivalries run deep with old men) have the Oilers moving (hopefully) in the right direction. Starting a five game homestand, can the boys in blue and orange keep the scoring momentum up from the game against Dallas and move on from the dismal start to the season? Will secondary scoring be the key when McDavid is shut down? Will Craig or Brent watch all the games this week?!

Oct. 21

Flyers 2 Oilers 1

Craig Douglas: I didn’t watch this game. Are you kidding me? It was on at 11:00 AM, and like most people, I have things to do at 11:00 AM in the morning. Come on NHL, come on America – this isn’t college football, or whatever Saturday morning bullshit you’re into. Losing to Philadelphia is beyond bogus, fucking get it together Oilers! Here’s Predicsh!



Oct. 28 vs Washington

I don’t know, they’ll lose and Ovechkin will score a ton of goals? Because apparently it’s fucking 2011 in the NHL again?! Capitals 5 Oilers 2



Nov. 1 vs Pittsburgh

The Oilers take the rematch at home, in similar fashion to their previous meeting.

Oilers 2 Penguins 1 (OT)



Nov. 3 vs New Jersey

The Oilers will put these annoying swamp bumpkins in their place, and the entire team will look good doing it, and we will all remember this specific game as the instance where the season turned around and they shot to the top of the standings!!!! RIGHT???? Oilers 5 Swamp Bumpkins 3



BO: I also didn’t watch this game, but I sure tried. Headed back from Nova Scotia and on planes, shuttles and automobiles made it next to impossible to do my journalistic duty and review this loss with the care and attention that both our readers come to expect and demand. Well – life’s rough … so I’ll do my own version of Predicsh with Brent’s new solo segment—Trendsies! I’ll talk with no authority whatsoever about how the Oilers are trending and issues that need to be applauded or critiqued. Trendsies time!

Goaltending

Talbot has been better … way better. Hoping that the slow and sivy start to the season is behind him and he’s Trendsies-ing the right direction.

Trendsie: Curtis Joseph

Defence

Oof. Too much running around. Too many botched assignments. Too many poor screens in front of goaltending. Shit’s gotta change.

Trendsie: Sheldon Souray or Cory Cross

Offence

Currently, McDavid accounts for two thirds of the goals the Oilers have scored this season. As much as I love that sweet handsome millionaire 20 year old, threre’s three other lines that need to get moving. Nuge – I’m looking at you.

Trendsie: Jason Arnott

Coaching

Not sure what else Coach Todd and the bench team can do to get things going in the right direction, other than forgetting everything that happened in the past month. So, they get an even grade.

Trendsie: Coach Kevin Lowe



Oct. 24

Penguins 2 Oilers 1

CD: It would be pretty difficult to assign any blame anywhere for this OTL. The team played great and likely deserved to wind up with two points, but sometimes you lose to the Stanley Cup champions because that’s the way it goes. Special commendation should go to the usual suspects as Talbot was amazing in net, and McDavid took it upon himself to tie it up late in the game with a spectacular individual effort that got the team their loser point. Even the much maligned defense had a great night, most notably by Nurse and Larsson. It all equaled a tentative step in the right direction for the team as a whole, however we were all saying similar things last week after they defeated Chicago, and that was immediately undone by losing to the stupid Flyers. Still, the effort has been there lately and the results will surely follow. The Oil still occupy a pretty ugly spot in the standings, but not for long I’d wager. Ugh, ugh, ugh, I just looked up the overall standings and now I’m depressed. Think of every shitty team that isn’t Arizona or Montreal, those teams all reside above the Oil. Shitty Vancouver? Way up there. Stupid Vegas? So far ahead it’s difficult to see them. Stinking Calgary? Three points up. Fucking Buffalo? Somehow they are above the Oil. Good grief.



BO: A well played game on the road against the champs with a loser point to show for it? Sure – why not. I too echo Craig’s assessment where Talbot is finally warming up this season, and the defence are playing smart and not flashy… which normally wins you games. As usual, ALL the scoring came from McDavid which needs to change, but under all these circumstances, we take the delicious dumb loser point.



Oct. 26

Oilers 5 Stars 4



BO: This was a nice change. Back and forth goals (not all scored by McDavid), above reproach defensive play and some solid saves by Talbot have the Oilers pulling ahead at the end to beat the 90s rival Dallas Stars and their incredible mind and fast food junky coach Ken Hitchcock. It was nice to see the Oilers come back a couple times in a game, and even take the lead late and not give a loser point to a conference rival ahead of them in the standings (let’s face it – who isn’t?).

CD: I should be happier, but all I can do is keep listing teams that are above the Oil in the standings. Shitty Detroit? It’s unbelievable but there they are, ahead of the Oilers in the overall standings. Bald Idiot and friends? Two points up on us. The terrible Boston Bruins? Looking pretty good compared to the 29th overall Oil. The fucking joke known as the Colorado Avalanche? Well above your Oilers.



Okay I’ll stop. It’s still (sort of) early and the standings are all bunched up, so it’s not fair to keep naming shitty, shitty teams that happen to have two or three more points than the home squad. Even though I still haven’t even mentioned the shitty Rangers OR the shitty Islanders both of whom inexplicably have more points in the standings than the fucking Oilers. ACK!!!



Okay, okay, that’s enough of that. Umm, they won, they beat Dallas, the refs were garbage as usual, and we’ll take the two points. I will now contradict my prediction above and say that the Oilers are going to kick Washington’s asses on Saturday!

Washington hits Iron Foot tonight on Hockey Night in Canada (prove us wrong, Oilers!) for a chance to see McJesus line up with the Great 8. The homestand continues with a visit from Sid the Kid and then Jersey and 1st line centre Tay-Tay (remember him?). Can the Oilers keep trendsies-ing in the right direction? Are Craig’s predicshs properly predicshic? Are the writers of this column getting ancy for some wins that they’re making up the dumbest column features to entertain only themselves?

We’ll see you next week, In The Box

