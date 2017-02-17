In The Box: Where Have You Been?

What day is it? Month? Year?! Between the five-day break messing up our schedule (and the Oilers momentum), the boys from In The Box find themselves returning after two thrashings of the Flyers and ‘Yotes, and still within striking distance of first place in the Pacific. Also, an Edmonton Oiler is also battling Sid the Kid for most points in the league? In February.

This shit is bananas.

Feb 11

Predicsh Score: Oilers 4 Blackhawks 3 (OT)

Actual Score: Blackhawks 5 Oilers 1

Craig Douglas: It started out so, um, not bad, and ended with Talbot on the bench. What the hell? This is not what I predicted! With Mighty Maroon opening the scoring off some amazing thieving of the puck by McDavid, things were looking good and I couldn’t wait to see more. Instead, I didn’t even end up finishing the game, it was late and the game was long since finished when I peeked at my phone at the start of the second intermission. It was an easy decision to shut it off and get some sleep. It wasn’t until the next day that I realized that Talbot didn’t come out for the third period. I think it best that this game be forgotten, let’s not dwell on it and instead let’s blame the big dumb break that no one seems to like. Having five forced days off and then facing a very good club like the Blackhawks is not an ideal situation and in the end, I suppose that the outcome was inevitable. Fortunately, the cure for a bad game was waiting right around the corner on the schedule: The shitty Arizona Coyotes aka Trump’s Team.

Brent Oliver: I was busy with my part-time job of being a D-list Edmonton musical celebrity and playing a rock and roll show that night. Luckily, I got to watch the whole stupid game as we tailored our show around all three stupid periods. I agree with Craig and every other NHL player that has bitched about this stupid CBA enforced break and I just had a feeling the team would be handed a loss. That, and Patrick Kane is really, really good – despite his haircut and being from Buffalo and allegedly being a terrible person. The Oilers had hop off the jump, but couldn’t come close to sustaining it as they lost their legs in the 2nd and 3rd and hung Talbot out to dry.

Woof. What a dog of a game.

Feb 14

Predicsh Score: Oilers 5 Coyotes 1

Actual Score: Oilers 5 Coyotes 2

CD: I suited up and headed to the press box for this one hoping (knowing) that the Oil would be able to right the ship against this obnoxious franchise. I was not let down, except for that first period, which was indeed a bit of a letdown. Fortunately, a completely different Oiler team came out after the intermission and put the boots to these so-called “desert dogs.” Goals by many of my favorite players made for an excellent birthday present. Scores for Dr. Drai, Hendo, Letestu, Klefbomb, and Mighty Maroon sent me home happy, and the fact that they put a nice beating on a dumb team that had trounced Calgary 5-0 the night prior was just perfect. Wins like this always come with the caveat it was against one of the shittiest teams in the league, but the way they came out flying after the lackluster first period has me ready to believe that the lousy results of the last handful of games were definitely a result of rust from a million stupid days off during the two stupid breaks.

BO: Happy Birthday Craig! I got you just what you wanted, a burrito and an Oilers win! Please, NHL and CBA… no more breaks. I’ll echo Craig in saying that there was a certain jump to the Oilers in the 2nd and based on the rest of the play in this game and next, I’m ready to say that the legs are finally back. Speaking of finally back, Nurse should be ready at some point during this trip to add a better option on D, and a bigger shot on the back end. It’s all tits and champagne from now on in!

Also, the Coyotes are really stupid.

Feb 16

Predicsh Score: Oilers 3 Flyers 1

Actual Score: Oilers 6 Flyers 3

CD: The story of this game is, of course, garbage team gets what garbage team deserves. My favorite part of this game came early when the broadcast had close up footage of Mighty Maroon telling the entire Flyers team that they are a straight up garbage organization and that he knows it, they know it, and that actually everybody fucking knows it. Historically that team has been the largest collection of sports shitheads ever assembled – only the Boston Red Sox can even come close. Maroon backed up his assessment of their garbage team by grabbing the CGO, a turd named Brandon Manning, and kicking his ass and rubbing his pukey little face into the cold, cold ice. As if our fan base wasn’t enamored with Mighty Maroon enough! The worst part of the game also came early, when the Oilers scored their first goal of many and the dumb fucking offside challenge wasted my time once again. Get rid of it forever please, stop embarrassing yourself NHL.

Anyways, it’s time to predict some more victories, so here’s a big fuck you to the garbage Flyers and their garbage players and their garbage fans. Y’all are garbage.

Predicsh!

February 18 vs CHI

I know I just wrote that I was going to predict some more victories, but I’m feeling a loss here, and I’m going with my gut. My big, dumb predicting gut.

Final score: Blackhawks 3 Oilers 1

February 21 vs TBAY

Tampa Bay isn’t even a city, therefore the Lightning isn’t even a team.

Final score: Oilers 4 Lightning 1

February 22 vs FLA

Fuck Florida.

Final score: Oilers 3 Panthers 2

BO: While I don’t loathe the Flyers as much as Craig does (not sure anyone in the world does), I do wonder what this team is actually doing. Two crap goalies, no real stars, and a piece of human garbage known as Brandon Manning. They’re somehow only a couple points out of a playoff spot which either means the rest of the East is trash, or the West is stealing most games from them. Either way, maybe I do agree with Craig.

Furthermore, I agree with Craig on all the Predicsh for this week. A tough loss in Chicago, and Florida needs to fall off the face of the earth after their teams move to Hamilton and Québec City respectively.

The Oil hit the road for a while because Chris Gaines seems to have a few fans in Edmonton. Can they continue the fight for first while playing in the USA, and especially (shudder) Florida? Will the rust finally be off so the team can rattle off a winning streak putting them firmly in the playoff race for the final 6 weeks? And when the Thunder Rolls, does the Lightning strike?

See you next week, In The Box.

