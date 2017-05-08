In The Box: We’re Going To Disneyland

What can you say about an effort like last night in Edmonton? A 5-0 lead after the first period finishing with the Oil winning by an unconverted touchdown and sending the game back to Disneyland. Craig swore off hockey after the Game 5 debacle, so the question is – did he even watch, or at least – recant?

Who cares? Game 7 on Wednesday!

May 7

Round 2 – Game 6

Oilers 7 Ducks 1

Craig Douglas: Before we begin, special thanks to Moon Dawg for helping out and filling in after Game 5. Speaking of that, I guess I have to walk back a little bit of what I said in the last column. I make no apologies to the refs or the commissioner – they’re all garbage. On the other hand, my comment about being done with the playoffs this year obviously needs to be walked back.

Of course I’ll be watching on Wednesday – no one misses a game seven no matter how pissed off they are. I wasn’t going to watch game six though, the fucking officials had ruined a good series with their very deliberate bullshit in games four and five. The officials couldn’t ruin this though as there was no way that the Oil were going to even give them the opportunity. The team came out all guns blazing and never let up. They got offensive contributions from all over the line up with a few notable exceptions, but of course The Leon King was happy to pick up the slack for some of the others, and we’ll get to him and his hats in a minute.

First, I want to praise the depleted D corps: Gryba, Benning and Reinhart all stepped up and answered that call, it was a big ask and they more than answered it with huge efforts all around. I wanted to make sure they got fully credited because with all the goals going in, it could be easy to overlook the stellar play that the club received from its entire defense and goalie. So, special mentions all around for those guys as well as Talbot, Nurse, Larsson, and Russell! They were all so good.

And how about all of those goals? But how about all of those hats? I’ve watched a lot of hockey and I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many hats fly onto the ice for any hat trick ever. It was a pretty exclamatory hat trick and also a rather exclamatory display of affection from the sellout crowd. Every hat in the place seemed to make its way onto the playing surface causing a several minute delay while the ice crew tried to pick up a massive mess of hats that kept growing and growing.

All in all, it was quite a sixty-minute display for the home crowd, and I guess the Oil have their plan for game seven – come out of the chute with an onslaught so powerful no amount of cheating Ducks and bumbling refs could possibly do anything to stop you. That’s a plan that has been proven to work and it’s a plan that I think they can execute all over the dumb Disney ducks and their idiot fans again on Wednesday. In the meantime, please spend the next 48 or so hours luxuriating in memories of the glory of game six: the huge hits to set the opening tone, the Kassian goal, the trick/the hats, Ducks getting punched in the face, Talbot making huge stops; all of it was so beautiful.

Bring on game seven!

Brent Oliver: In one of the rare bits of ironic tragedy, I was on a plane with no Wi-Fi and no live game between Winnipeg and Edmonton for the duration of the 1st period. When we landed, not only did I have to rub my eyes checking the score on my phone, but the Oil scored their 6thbefore we even got off the plane. Every platitude is necessary on this one: coaching, secondary scoring, big minutes by the defense and dear God Leon Draisaitl is the second coming.

Now we move on to Game 7. I’ll mention the obligatory stat that the Ducks have lost the last 4 years at home in Game 7. Oil? Let’s make it 5. While I agree with Craig that the team will have to come out strong and negate any chippiness or ref bumbling, this will not be an easy game to win.

And stop me if you’ve heard this already, but the black hole that is Jordan Eberle is not helping at all. ZERO points for him, only three for Nuge and the ever present black hole that is his play has to be addressed. No way am I advocating for him to be benched, just asking Coach Todd to realize that Eberle has been pure hot garbage, and we’ll need to limit his minutes to times it will not hurt the team. This could be a positive since the Oilers have had a lot of success against the Ducks and Sharks rolling line combos on the road, so maybe Eberle is sparking some weird bizarro game plan from his shittiness.

Speaking of positivity, here it comes. The Oilers will win Game 7 and go on to face the Predators. It will be close, and there will be a number of questionable calls that will cause Craig to turn to religion or drinking, but mark my words – the Oilers will win. I say this not as an expert, or a “journalist”… I say this as a fan of hockey and of the Edmonton Oilers. If we all go into Game 7 – fans, coaches, and team – being positive, I truly believe this team will win Game 7.

Also, the handshake line with Kessler and the Bald Idiot after a loss on home ice paints one of the most beautiful pictures that I’d want it framed and sent out as a Christmas Card.

So here we go. Wednesday night in Disneyland for a one-game playoff against the goddless Ducks. D0 what you need to do Edmonton. Sit in that chair. Eat the same food. Wear those same socks. Anything, and EVERYTHING to get the Oil to Round 3 and the Western Conference Finals.

We’ll be here.

See you Thursday, In The Box.

