In the Box: Time Waits For No One

Two OT victories for the Oil in the last two! Let’s plan a parade! The first back-to-back victories of the 2017 season come after easily the worst Oilers game of the year Sunday against Detroit. How have they been able to turn it around? Are they just playing a full 60 minute game to get to 3 on 3? Are they all dark wizards?! Craig and Brent try to make sense of a down and up week in Oil Country.

Nov 5

Red Wings 4 Oilers 0

Craig Douglas: Coming off the win against New Jersey, this game had win streak written all over it. Upon its conclusion it had shit smeared all over it, and the message scrawled in that shit was pretty clear: Y’all just wasted your Sunday afternoon.

Here’s how the game went:

1-0 Detroit: It’ll be okay, that goal was kinda janky, and there’s no way that they’ll lose to Detroit.

2-0 Detroit: No big deal, there’s so much time left. The Oil are still controlling large swaths of the play, they’ve got the offense to get this done.

3-0 Detroit: They made the Red Wings look pretty good on that goal. The Red Wings are decidedly not ‘pretty good’. It’s starting to look like the Oil flat out suck today and we are all being robbed of our Sunday afternoons.

4-0 Detroit: The Oil were way too slow and Wings were constantly blowing right by them. The special teams are a complete fucking disaster. McDavid has been benched. Everything is terrible, It looks like I picked the wrong month to quit drinking.

Brent Oliver: What, the fuck, did I just watch? The only take away from the worst Oilers game of the year, and maybe of the last two years, is that this better be the “rock bottom” that they look back to when they start winning. They can’t play much worse than this, can they? Yeah, I know they lobbed 36 shots at Mrazek, but really – was there a quality chance all afternoon? Speaking of which – DEATH TO ALL AFTERNOON GAMES FOREVER. I mean, I have children – and I suppose it’s good for them, but it just fucks up my whole day. Especially after the afternoon turd burger the boys served us all for Sunday brunch. Gross.



Nov 7

Oilers 2 Islanders 1 (OT)

CD: Draisaitl and Tabot teamed up for a good old fashioned robbery as the Oil nabbed two points despite not giving the greatest effort. It won’t be remembered as the big bounce back that they needed after the shitshow on Sunday, but a decent way to start a difficult road trip to put the team in good spot.

The first period was dull and is best ignored and forgotten. When the second period rolled around the Oilers got the scoring going as Draisaitl blasted a puck past Greiss, and things seemed okay. Then, in an extremely predictable fashion, the Ebs-pire Strikes Back as Jordan Eberle got it over with quickly and scored against his old team. We all saw that coming, and I’m sure some people were thinking ‘What took you so long?’

Then came the debacle that was the third period. The Oilers, lucky to be tied in this game thanks exclusively to the amazing play of Talbot, laid a rotten egg and managed two shots on Greiss for the entire twenty minutes. Talbot doubled down on being amazing and made and additional 13 saves to get the Oil to an OT period where they had no business being. Once OT began, it ended quickly and predictably with McDavid and Draisaitl teaming up with a sweet little give and go and ended it in under 40 seconds. Sometimes you simply steal a game that you had no business winning, and this was a textbook example. There had been some games earlier in the year that the team had lost and likely deserved to win, so his was just the market correcting itself like it always does. The Oilers stole two points and looked terrible – except Talbot – doing it, right up until OT and that sweet passing play, they looked great stealing two points right at that moment.

BO: Echoing what Craig said, the Oil did not deserve to win this game and I was on edge the entire game. The continuous echo of “The need to win about 11 of their next 15 to get back in the hunt” kept rolling around my brain as the Oil never quite took this game in hand. But, when all was said and done, good teams win when they’re not supposed to, and that’s exactly what they did. This begs the question for the Oilers, and especially on the road – are they trying to play for OT? I mean, the delicious loser points are there for a reason, and everyone knows that when you put two of the top 10 players in the world on one team for 3 on 3, you have a pretty good chance to win. My judgement? While making for a dull ass 3rd period, it sure makes for a good OT. I’ll allow it.



Nov 9

Oilers 3 Devils 2 (OT)



CD: I missed the first two periods of this game and that was no great loss from what I can gather.I was then only able to catch the third period and OT on the radio and that’s a bit of a shame because it sure sounded exciting, especially OT. I saw the highlights, and it was another gorgeous goal to end things courtesy of the chemistry kids. Watching McDavid blow right by some goof named Brian Gibbons to get ready for the slick passing play to win it was as incredible as ever, when he decides he’s going to do something fast it remains fascinating to watch him make other NHL players look stupid and shitty since he just does what he wants.

So that’s two holy shitting wins in a row, and as ridiculous as it sounds, here in 2017-18 that’s something that is necessary to celebrate! Who cares that they gave loser points to a couple of dumb eastern teams? Not I.

Predicshing time y’all!

Nov 11 at NYR

I’ll have to miss this super late Friday night/super early Saturday morning game because 11:00 AM IS A STUPID TIME TO BROADCAST A SPORTING EVENT! I’m thrilled to predict a little win streak though. Oilers 4 Pathetic Opponent

Nov 12 at WSH

I can see them getting at least a point in this one. One of these teams takes it 4-3 (OT).

Nov. 14 vs VGK

The Oilers will beat these chumps to continue the course correction in the Western Conference standings. Oilers 5 Knights 3

Nov 16 vs STL

This goes down as one of the most entertaining games of the entire season, but it unfortunately has to be settled by a stupid shootout that no one over the age of 7 enjoys.

Oilers 3 Blues 2

BO: I completely forgot this game started at 5pm because of my job and family. I know, I know… “priorities”. Thank goodness for the twitter reminding me a 2-2 third period tilt with the Oilers tying it up off a Milan “Please do something” Lucic goal early. I settled in for an enjoyable third and OT with the Oilers controlling a large part of the play, and frankly – being willed to victory by the Nuge. When RNH is on, holy shit is he ON. Tons of shots, great plays, and a nose around the net (and the godless Ginger in said net) for seemingly hours. The Oil again pushed it to OT and again put two of the top players in the world on for the majority of it and again got the extra non-loser point. Take that, 6000 people in New Jersey! You know what you signed up for.

Four games coming up at MSG, Trumptown then home against a team from Vegas (hahahahahaha… I know, right?) and the Blues. Can the Oilers win the third in a row for the first time all season and get back into this race, or will Craig start drinking again in November? Maybe both those things aren’t mutually exclusive.

