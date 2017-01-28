In The Box: This Can’t Be Life

People. The Oilers are in first place. In January. Late January. Going into the All Star break.

Your columnists are so perplexed that they took last week off from Vue, and only posted the column on their wildly successful Facebook page. (Like and share people!) What are we all going to do? Cancel all our vacations for April due to expected playoff games? Breathe into paper bags? Pray for every player to stay healthy?

All of the above.

January 20

Predators 3 Oilers 2 (SO)

Craig Douglas: Well it took nearly twenty years, but here we are, I now hate the Smashville Predators and they can go fuck themselves. Make no mistake though, the blame for this loss lies with the Oil. The refs were complete shit in this game, but the Oil played so poorly despite being well rested compared to their opponents, that I won’t be complaining about the (totally terrible) officials this time. The Oil were outshot badly (44-32) and only managed 40% on the face-off circle. Their play was feisty enough but ultimately a total let down for a team that was riding high on their long home stand.

Milan Lucic had another one of his great games which seem to be occurring more frequently, the top line was fantastic as usual, and this game was strange in that they didn’t play well at all and yet I don’t feel that there is a lot to complain about. In the end this game should be looked at for Talbot making 42 saves, stealing a loser point for his team, and more than earning himself a few days off. Just for fun I will now rank the order in which I hate the teams in the Western Conference from like to least.

Teams I actually like: Edmonton, San Jose, and Winnipeg.

And teams that I HATE:

11. St. Louis

10. Colorado

09. Los Angeles

08. Arizona

07. Chicago

06. Smashville

05. Dallas

04. Minnesota

03. Calgary

02. Vancouver

– Huge Gap –

01. Anaheim Mighty Ducks of Stupid Anaheim

Welcome to the other side of the list, Smashville. May you all eat shit.

Brent Oliver: Nice to see Craig’s classy side. I’ve missed it.

A couple of random thoughts after this game. It was sure nice to see PK Subban back in the lineup, love him or hate him (why does anyone hate him?), he’s one of the best defencemen in the game, and begs the question: If we traded Hall for Subban instead of Big Adam, would that have been better? My vote? No.

Besides Larsson being my boyfriend, we needed a number 2 DEFENSIVE defenceman. Not another scoring one, like He Who Schultz Not Be Named. So, kudos for Big Pete for pulling the trigger on something the Oil needed – making the team better, regardless of the return.

Speaking of which, as Big Craig mentioned – this team gets points even when they play shitty. Is this the true test of a playoff team? Even on off nights, you play well enough to get a point or two. That’s something we haven’t seen in this town for 25+ years. More plz.

January 21

Oilers 7 Flames 3

CD: Here we go. Three goals in six minutes, chasing the Flames starting goalie only 1/10 of the way through the game. HELL YEAH. You can’t script it better than that. The Oilers sweeping the Flames on the season for the (improbably) first time ever? What a satisfying turn of events.

Let’s just make a list of great things about this game:

1. First NHL victory for Brossoit, getting Talbot some rest and giving the team slightly more confidence in starting the backup goalie once in a while.

2. Points on the night spread across the entire roster, but also four points for Ebs and three for Larsson and two for Pou.

3. Forcing them to pull their goalie in under six minutes and making their fans cry on a Saturday night.

4. Not needing to complain about the shit refs.

5. The battle of Alberta not being boring like it was last Saturday.

6. Not getting out worked at all on the second night of back to back games.

I could do this all day, but I gotta stop somewhere so I’ll close by saying see you next year Calgary, ya bunch of chumps!

BO: I had a rock and roll show to play that night, and our set started around the 3rd period. So nice of the Oilers to destroy the Flames nice and early, so I could dedicate my full attention to stage diving, scissor kicks and tongue wags!

Before anyone goes praising Eberle and Poiliot for being “back” and not “shit”, let’s point out that the Flames are pure garbage, and with a bit more training, I could have scored a hattie against them. It’s positive for sure, but please don’t forgive them so quickly for their putrid season.

January 25

Oilers 4 Ducks 0

CD: *sniff* It’s just so beautiful. It’s *sniff* all I ever wanted, shutting out the team that I hate more than anything.

This game was glorious, featuring Mighty Maroon scoring against his stupid old team while they helped us pay for him to do so. Like I said, glorious.

BO: In last week’s lost column, I pointed out that this string games will prove the Oilers’ meddle for the season. You need to beat the good teams, on the road, if you plan on doing anything in the regular season, much less the playoffs. Holy moly, are these guys proving themselves. Did everyone see Kassian’s goal? He looked like a young Cam Neely! Jesus… nothing to complain about here, other than there’s still a team allowed to be in Anaheim.

January 26

Oilers 4 Sharks 1

BO: Ok, so we don’t play our back-up goalie on back to back nights on the road after Talbot posts a shutout? Really? I know it’s a silly thing to complain about, but we are one goalie injury away from being terrible. Remember Ty Conklin? Jussi Markannen? OH RIGHT. THAT.

Regardless, the Oilers beat the mighty Sharks, in their barn, after giving up the first goal. Who the fuck are these guys? 4-1 against the Sharks?! THIS CAN’T BE REAL LIFE. First place. I gotta lay down.

CD: Things are really rolling for the Oilers these days. At the all-star break, tied for first place in the Pacific Division, and rocking the NHL’s leading scorer. Glorious, glorious, glorious. It’s time to predict some more victories. Predicsh! There’s not a whole lot coming up due to the no one cares at all-star break, but there’s a few games to be won.

Jan 31 vs MIN

BORING! Your team is boring and not good, and not wild at all. McDavid gets both goals.

Final score: Oil 2 Minnesota 1

Feb 02 at NSH

Oh good, we get to face these fuckers again. This time we shove it in their stupid faces.

Final score: Oil 4 Smashville 2

Feb 03 at CAR

It seems that the Oilers are exclusively playing over achievers this week. They’ll beat them all.

Final score: Oil 5 Carolina 3

The Oilers don’t play again until Tuesday because everyone will be positively glued to the All Star game which is apparently still a thing the NHL does. The Oil return to play the Mild Wild on Tuesday then get a couple more in before their CBA enforced 5 day break, where every team gets as a silly “bye week”.

Why are we complaining? I don’t know… feels good after weeks of praise.

See you next week, In The Box.